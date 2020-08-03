The last time NASA astronauts made a watery return like this was in 1975, at the end of the Apollo era, after a rendezvous with Soviet cosmonauts high above Earth. American spaceflight has changed so much since then—the propulsion systems that power the missions are more sophisticated, the people who fly them are more likely to be women, and competition among spacefaring countries has become friendlier. Perhaps one of the most significant changes has to do with who is doing the job of taking people to space and back. NASA doesn’t fly its own astronauts anymore. It hires companies such as SpaceX to do it instead.

This was SpaceX’s first attempt to bring astronauts to and from the ISS. The company has mastered the art of launching dozens of satellites and even a Tesla into space, but, before this weekend, it had returned a capsule to Earth only once, last year, and with a mannequin onboard, not two men. Though launches get the most attention, returns are more dangerous, and to keep the passengers alive, SpaceX had to perfect a feature that has tormented the space industry for decades: parachutes.

The successful splashdown marks the end of a historic mission nearly a decade in the making. NASA, the agency that put men on the moon half a century ago, had never given so much responsibility to one of its contractors before. But NASA needed SpaceX. After the space-shuttle program had ended in 2011 under the weight of cost and safety concerns, the only way for NASA astronauts to reach the ISS was to fly shoulder to shoulder with Russian cosmonauts from Kazakhstan.

Boeing, the other company that NASA hired to develop an astronaut-transportation system, seemed like a more suitable match; it had worked with NASA for decades, even helped build the ISS. But SpaceX was ready first, and Boeing had botched an attempt to reach the space station last year in an uncrewed test flight.

SpaceX’s launch day, in late May, was unlike any other at Cape Canaveral. NASA, accustomed to running the show, watched over SpaceX’s shoulder instead. Hurley and Behnken were helped into their spacesuits by SpaceX workers, driven to the launchpad in a Tesla, and lifted off in a SpaceX rocket. All the way to the ISS, they listened to the steady voice of an engineer at Mission Control, based not in Houston, but in Hawthorne, California, the home of SpaceX headquarters.

For 30 years, NASA flew astronauts on the space shuttles, winged spacecraft that landed on Earth like airplanes on a runway. The Russian astronaut capsule, the Soyuz, uses parachutes for its desert landings, but the SpaceX capsule, and other next-generation vehicles, are bigger. SpaceX and Boeing have both experienced trouble during parachute tests, and so has NASA, on its own spacecraft projects. Engineers had relied on Apollo-era parameters for parachute technology before they realized that the standards set by their predecessors weren’t going to work. SpaceX overhauled its parachute design last year and ran dozens of tests. “Parachutes, they look easy, but they are definitely not easy,” Musk said in 2019. “We’ve had so many engineers quit over the parachutes.”