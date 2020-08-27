Alexis C. Madrigal: How do you see these tests being used?

John Hackett: This project was built around the concept: What do we need to start to move our society back to normal? How do we get people back to work? How do we ensure these workforces will be as safe as possible? How do we get people back to school? That was the goal.

So we really did want to have tests that could be as broadly distributed as possible.

Madrigal: 50 million tests a month is a huge number. That’s more than twice the number of tests the U.S. completes in a month. How did you ramp up production so massively?

Hackett: This was the challenge of this program. We needed some sort of reliable testing that could be affordable and that doesn’t require instrumentation. You need scale. The more frequently you could test people, frankly, even tests with lower sensitivity would be very effective at identifying people quickly and slowing the spread. As we were developing the test, there were people working in parallel looking at supply chain and logistics. Abbott took a lot of risk—hundreds of millions of dollars were spent building two new manufacturing facilities focused solely on those tests. We hoped we could come to a solution that would be where we needed it from an overall accuracy perspective, but if you weren’t building capability simultaneously, there was no way it could be the answer.

Read: A Dire Warning From Covid-19 Test Providers

Madrigal: With the current sensitivity of the test, there are some questions about it as a screening test. The [emergency use authorization] doesn’t allow that yet. What would you have to do to roll this out as an FDA-authorized screening test?

Hackett: The FDA is starting to create templates for over-the-counter-type testing. We’re looking at that. And trying to explore the challenges. When you think about going to home testing, there are a lot of factors involved. This test is very easy to use; there’s no question. But you’d have to worry about how people store them. Are they sitting in their hot car? This test will be a major step, but we do have to continue to explore others.

Madrigal: So, right now, this test still needs to be done in some kind of a facility. But when I look at the number of tests you’re able to produce, it makes me think that at-home testing is where you’re ultimately driving, even if you aren’t allowed to do screening in general yet. Is that true?

Hackett: This is really a critical first step. The first primary thought was being able to do tests where people gather: a workplace is a good example, or a school. There, you can have a health-care provider—it doesn’t have to be a doctor, could be a school nurse, an occupational health specialist—who would use [the test] with very limited training. Any facility that has a CLIA certificate [in this case, a kind of waiver] for testing in a new-patient setting would be capable of using this.