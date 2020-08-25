Today, Senate Democrats unveiled their plan to get there. In a 255-page report, the caucus says that it will pursue a broad approach to fighting climate change, imposing new standards and spending billions of dollars to reduce U.S. carbon pollution to net-zero by 2050. The document, which emerged from a year of hearings and private meetings with Democratic allies, is not a draft bill, but a menu of potential policies that have wide support in the party and that could be combined in future legislation.

“What we have now is the distinct possibility of a coalition that represents almost everybody except the Koch brothers trying to get this done,” Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii, who led the committee that wrote the plan, told me.

The plan puts the Democratic Party much closer to having a unified climate agenda. Similar to other plans advanced by the Joe Biden campaign and the House Democrats, the Senate plan does not center on a carbon tax or other market-based approach. These techniques have long been favored—a carbon tax is supported by most mainstream economists, and the 2009 climate bill used a carbon market to regulate emissions—but they have proved unpopular, difficult to pass, and even harder to maintain. (Australia passed a carbon tax in 2011, then repealed it three years later.) The Senate plan does not reject a carbon tax or carbon market, and Schatz said he personally supports a carbon tax, but such policies are not seen as doing the spadework of decarbonization. Instead, the Senate plan—as well as the House and Biden proposals—focuses on implementing a combination of new goals, legal standards, and federal investment. This approach fits the profile of “industrial policy,” an idea that was out of fashion until recently, because it seeks to strategically develop certain sectors of the economy, in certain places, in order to attain a goal of national importance.

The Senate plan also reflects the past decade of thinking among climate advocates: that fossil-fuel companies have wielded their power to block climate policy. So it proposes a number of policies that aim to weaken the political power of the fossil-fuel industry, mostly by curtailing the role of “dark money” in politics. The plan also calls for the targeted use of federal authority over the financial sector to force banks to disclose their fossil-fuel holdings and protect against a crisis driven by future losses in the fossil-fuel industry.

“When the transition to a clean economy appears inevitable, some portion of existing fossil fuel reserves will become noncompetitive,” the report says. “A sudden and significant decrease in the value of fossil fuel–related assets presents a significant risk to asset managers of mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance firms.” Only action by the government’s nine financial regulatory agencies and the Federal Reserve can ease the risk of a crisis.