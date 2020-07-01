The observations revealed no evidence of a supernova—and that, to Allan, is the best part. He and his colleagues say that the star might have simply skipped over the supernova and collapsed into a black hole without fanfare.

“If indeed the star turned into a black hole with no supernova at all, then it’s a case of ‘gone without a bang’ that astronomers have been searching for for a while now,” Iair Arcavi, an astronomer at Tel Aviv University who was not involved in this research, told me.

Astronomers have theorized that a star could go out this way, and they have come close to capturing it. In 2009, a star appeared to brighten, a sign that it might soon explode, in a galaxy so well known for stellar explosions that it is nicknamed the “fireworks galaxy.” For several months, the star glowed 1 million times more luminous than our sun. But by 2015, it had vanished instead. When even the most powerful space-based telescopes couldn’t find it, astronomers concluded that it had fizzled out into a black hole without experiencing that final spark.

Allan hopes that’s what happened here, but the researchers don’t yet know for sure. “It’s important to keep in mind that they cannot—and do not try to—show definitively that the star has truly disappeared,” says Daniel Perley, an astronomer at Liverpool John Moores University, in the United Kingdom, who was not involved in the research.

The researchers haven’t ruled out slightly less dramatic possibilities. One explanation rests with this kind of star’s nature. Luminous blue stars are quite moody, prone to dramatic shifts in brightness. After Allan and his colleagues realized that the star had seemingly disappeared, they went through archival observations to search for clues. The data suggest that the star might have dimmed after an especially luminous period. In this scenario, the disappearing act was helped along by another astrophysical phenomenon; in a quirk of timing, a cloud of cosmic dust might have moved right in front of the star at about the same time, blocking its already-subdued shine so that the star became completely hidden from our view.

Still another explanation, put forth by a different team of astronomers in their own study of this distant galaxy this year, suggests that the star, missing or not, isn’t a star at all. According to this group, telescopes have been observing, all this time, the light of a long-lived supernova interacting with cosmic material around it. From Earth, these distant interactions could be mistaken for the dimming and brightening of a star. The first flare of this supernova would have been visible through telescopes in the mid-1990s, but as it happens, none were peering into this galaxy at the time.