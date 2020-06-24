Photos: The strange beauty of sandstorms

Scientists have known about the long-distance celebrity relationship between the Sahara and the Amazon for more than a decade, giving researchers such as Yu years to analyze the exchange. But Saharan dust storms are driven by the seasonal migration of the winds themselves. The storms that head south to land directly in the Amazon occur in the winter and spring, Yu says. The current supersize Saharan plume is a summer storm, which means it’s heading northward, forecast to dump its swirling mass of particles into iron-limited waters of the tropical Eastern Pacific Ocean. If the forecasts are true, the impact on the ocean could be big, Yu says. The fertilizing effects of African dust on this particular oceanic biosphere are less studied than their effects on the Amazon.

Sea creatures are also thirsty for the precious minerals of Saharan dust, for better or for worse. “If you’re an alga, then you love dust,” Griffin says. A 2001 study in Limnology and Oceanography suggested that the seasonal windfalls of iron-rich Saharan dust become a banquet for red tides, blooms of algae that spill into the ocean like dye, deplete it of oxygen, and release toxins. Dust clouds can also host unwelcome stowaways. “These dust clouds carry a diverse community of microorganisms, some of which have the potential to be plant pathogens or human pathogens,” Griffin says. Some scientists suggest that the dust storms can carry fungal spores or bacteria that spread diseases in corals and encourage algae blooms.

The dust may be responsible for more alluring ocean phenomena too. Some scientists theorize that millions of years of this seasonal sprinkling of Saharan dust fed the cornucopia of corals encrusting the Bahamas, which are surrounded by waters that lack many of the nutrients required to create such an oasis. Like any kind of dust, it’s a mixed bag.

Humans, however, do not thrive in enormous dust plumes. To anyone living in its direct path, the dust cloud poses a significant hazard to public health. In one sense, there’s never been a better time to ask people to wear a mask—everyone has one. But there’s also never been a worse time to be surrounded by a miasma of particulate pollution that could trigger preexisting or new respiratory conditions. People living in areas with high levels of air pollution are more likely to die of COVID-19, according to a recent study.

Still, large brown dust storms have a silver lining. Though the Saharan clouds may look disastrous, they suppress hurricanes in several ways. The dry, dusty storms soak up moist, hurricane-friendly air like a sponge and can create sinking air and changing winds that tear apart baby hurricanes before they get big. Dust storms can also paint sunsets with sherbet-colored streaks. “When I drive down to St. Pete to go to work, I can see the dust—big orange streaks in the atmosphere,” Griffin says. “Though I haven’t actually been outside because of, well, the virus.”