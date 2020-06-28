Miller, who died in 2015 at the age of 91, was an electrical engineer, amateur adventurer, and avid collector. In 1998 he told the Indianapolis Star that he’d been interested in collecting cultural objects since childhood, when he’d search the family farm for arrowheads. He’d since traveled the globe, gathering items that he regularly showed off to visitors.

The trouble was that many—though not necessarily all—of his treasures had been obtained illegally, as Miller eventually admitted. For example, decades earlier he had brought home a set of mammoth tusks from Canada; Carpenter says their collection and transport were likely illegal.

Those tusks were far from the only objects of interest. Miller possessed Ming dynasty jade, a Roman mosaic, and many more bones than the team had anticipated—remains from approximately 500 individuals. The FBI operation uncovered around 42,000 objects stored in his basement, the farm’s outbuildings, and elsewhere.

“It was all throughout the house,” Carpenter says. “Artifacts in every nook, cranny, drawer, cabinet, on the floor.” In navigating the narrow basement walkways, he risked knocking over some priceless object with every step.

All told, after studying Miller’s collection and records, the FBI took possession of roughly 7,000 items—one-sixth of his full collection—for which they had strong evidence of illegality under a variety of statutes. It was the largest recovery of cultural property in the FBI’s history.

A typical seizure by the FBI Art Theft Program, Carpenter notes, ranges from a few objects to perhaps 2,000 items. “While we have no way of knowing how many large private collections exist,” he says, “we have seen, and expect to continue to see, more and more of them coming to light as collectors pass away and the collections are inherited by younger generations who will contact the FBI and law enforcement for guidance.”

The scale of this FBI repatriation effort offers a unique window into the challenges and rewards of the process. In the months following that gray day in April 2014, Miller came to support returning the cultural objects and remains to their home communities; no one had filed charges or lawsuits against him by the time of his death.

Meanwhile, the team has repatriated many sets of remains and objects from Miller’s collection and hopes to wrap up its work within the next few years. These items and remains have gone back to countries such as China, Colombia, and New Zealand, as well as to indigenous communities within North America. “The goal,” Cusack-McVeigh says, “is to get everything, and everyone, home as quickly as possible.”

The seizure on Miller’s farm took six days, with many participants working double shifts. A team of more than 100 people, including Cusack-McVeigh, her students, and representatives of local Native American tribes, participated in the recovery.