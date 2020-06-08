One thing is for sure: Rats aren’t going away. A female brown rat, the most prominent species in the U.S., can have litters of 10 pups every few weeks. Any rat populations that have been decimated by starvation in certain areas are likely to rebound as soon as their food comes back. Chicago’s rats are typically estimated to number in the hundreds of thousands.

A city is not homogenous, however, and the pandemic’s effects on its rats vary block by block too. “Rat-population changes are so hyperlocal that there is not one citywide answer,” Fyffe says. In residential areas, where rats might rely on household garbage, local populations have no shortage of food—in fact, there has probably been more household trash because people are sheltering in place.

But commercial areas, such as those Fyffe was monitoring on her rat safari, are a different story. Rats tend to stay within the same 150-to-200-foot diameter, happily gorging, for example, on one restaurant’s garbage their entire life. As those rats ran out of food in the aftermath of nonessential businesses shutting down, they’ve ranged more widely out of hunger. Fyffe says she’s worked with restaurants that have remained open for takeout and seen an influx of rodents. “Those clients have called us and said, ‘We need more control. We’ve never had this many rats!’ And they say, ‘Chicago’s rat population must be soaring,’” she explains. “No, that’s not the issue. You’re the only person on the block putting garbage in the dumpster, so all of the rats, instead of going to 20 dumpsters, they’re all coming to one.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently warned that hungry rats might be unusually aggressive. As rodent horror stories have spread during the pandemic—of rats swarming on New Orleans’s Bourbon Street, or nesting in car engines—Matthew Combs says he’s had to tamp down rat fears. Combs is an ecologist at Columbia University who has studied rats in New York City—where population estimates range from 300,000 to 2 million—and he stresses that, no, the animals are not evolving into aggressive super rats. Yes, they cannibalize their young, but they do that during non-pandemic times too. “Really, the rat behavior probably hasn’t changed so much. It’s really the way humans have altered our activity,” he says.

Other urban animals may be responding to changes in our behavior too. Traffic is one piece of it. “A lot of animals that live in the city have to constrain their movements to avoid getting hit by cars,” Murray says. Coyotes, she points out, tend to shift from being active at dawn and dusk to being nocturnal near humans. Christopher Schell, an urban ecologist at the University of Washington, Tacoma, who has studied coyotes with Murray, is using camera traps in parks and other green spaces to see how carnivores are changing their behavior during the pandemic. One hypothesis, Schell says, is that animals might shift their activity back to dusk and dawn with fewer humans around. But lately, the one species his camera traps have been capturing more of is humans, at least around the city and suburbs of Tacoma.