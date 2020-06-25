Read: Gravitational waves keep rolling past Earth

The disk is home to smaller black holes, and sometimes they get close enough to collide. The researchers behind the new paper, published today in Physical Review Letters, believe that when two of these black holes smashed together, the force of the impact warped the space around them and sent gravitational waves rippling outward, like rings in a pond. The black holes merged into a single, larger black hole and shot through the disk of gas, jostling nearby matter and heating it up. The sudden move made the surrounding gas glow even brighter—bright enough for telescopes on Earth to spot a flare. “The reason we get any light from this is because the black-hole binary merger is embedded in a much more exciting neighborhood,” says Mansi Kasliwal, an astronomy professor at Caltech and one of the authors of the new paper.

The researchers believe that the flash of light and gravitational waves erupted here, from the same event.

The flare “is illuminating the invisible,” Rosanne Di Stefano, an astrophysicist at Harvard University who was not involved in the research, told me. “It’s providing light in a region where something fascinating has happened, and a fascinating object still exists—the merger.”

The piece of sky the researchers studied is awash in galaxies, and astronomers aren’t surprised when they catch supernovas, the luminous explosions of dying stars, popping off in the vicinity. The astronomers say they have considered and ruled out supernovas and several explanations for the glow. They also point to the behavior of the black hole at the center of the galaxy in question; when it’s feeding on nearby material, the black hole can put on some spectacular light shows, but observations show that the object remained quite stable for 15 years before that sudden surge last spring.

Still, Di Stefano said she’s not yet convinced that the merger is the reason for the flare. To her, the signature of the flare described in this research resembles a burst she encountered in her own work with black holes. That flare, she said, was produced when a supermassive black hole passed in front of another, nearby supermassive black hole. Though the two massive objects never actually collided, their movements warped the bright disk of cosmic material around one of the black holes, so that it appeared, to Earth, like a sudden, bright flash.

Astronomers found the flash described in the new paper in archival telescope data. By the time they realized that the light might have come from a black-hole mash-up, months later, the glow was already fading, and growing too faint for more detailed study. But they will soon have an opportunity to do it again: The team predicts, based on computer simulations, that the black hole that was forged from this powerful collision and kicked out will zoom back into the disk of hot material sometime in the next couple of years. The event would produce another brilliant flash of light, and this time, astronomers will be standing by to catch it.