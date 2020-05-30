Today, as the clock ticked down toward launch and anticipation heightened, one could almost forget that this moment was unfolding in the midst of a pandemic—and as cities across the country experience intense civil unrest over the police killings of black Americans. But the sight of Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator, wearing a mask as he spoke with Hurley and Behnken brought the surreal circumstances into stark relief. Hurley and Behnken were tested for COVID-19 at least twice before they launched, and have spent several weeks in quarantine. President Donald Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, flew to Cape Canaveral to witness the launch.

The send-off is also a reminder of how this mission is so different from any other in U.S. history. NASA has always relied on contractors to build the capsules and rockets that take people beyond the edge of Earth’s atmosphere. But the agency has given SpaceX an unprecedented amount of responsibility in this effort: SpaceX engineers are at the consoles, they gave the final word for launch, and they’ll be the ones communicating with the astronauts on their journey to the space station.

In this new chapter of American spaceflight, Mission Control isn’t in Houston. It’s on a street called Rocket Road in Hawthorne, California, at the headquarters of a company that Musk founded less than 20 years ago for this very purpose—to send people to space, on missions as far as Mars. This launch brings SpaceX closer to that vision, or at least closer to convincing the public that the company could someday pull off such a feat. SpaceX is working on a solo space effort, a spaceship designed to deliver dozens of people to Mars. That launch day is likely years away, but SpaceX can now say that it has experience launching the most precious cargo off of Earth. (SpaceX lost its fourth prototype yesterday, when it exploded during an engine test.)

The first passengers of this flight, Hurley and Behnken, are seasoned spaceflight veterans, with four flights on America’s space shuttles between them. Hurley flew on the final space-shuttle mission, in 2011. The George W. Bush administration had decided earlier that the program would be wound down, because of a mix of cost, political, and safety factors. In the years since, NASA has helped fund SpaceX’s effort to develop a brand-new astronaut-transportation system that the space agency could then hire for the job.

Hurley’s crew left a memento—a small American flag—on the ISS before they departed, for a future crew, arriving inside a homegrown capsule again, to bring back to Earth. At the time, Hurley never imagined that this new program would bring him full circle. “I certainly didn’t expect to fly again,” he told reporters recently.

In true SpaceX fashion, the astronauts were taken to the launchpad in a Model X Tesla with NASA’s logo painted on the side. When they climbed into the car, their wives and young sons approached and touched the astronauts’ gloved hands through the rolled-down windows. Their spouses, Karen Nyberg and Megan McArthur, are astronauts too, and they know perhaps better than anyone the risks of spaceflight. Earlier this week, Musk told their sons, “We’ve done everything we can to make sure your dads come back.”