It’s probably too late to save most of the glaciers outside the polar regions; continuing greenhouse-gas emissions and global warming will see to that over the next century or so.

“We need to preserve these really important archives, because they are melting away,” Margit Schwikowski, an environmental chemist at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland, says. “It’s really obvious if you go to the glaciers that they are suffering. It’s happening everywhere on Earth.”

Schwikowski is one of the leaders of an international project called Ice Memory, which aims to gather ice cores from disappearing glaciers and entomb them permanently in a snow-covered vault in Antarctica (which has been designed but not yet built). The idea is that Antarctica is Earth’s most enduring deep freeze, and so is the best place to store scientific ice cores over the long term.

There are other ice-core stores around the world. Freezers at universities and national facilities hold stockpiles of ice drilled from the polar regions and from mountain glaciers, which scientists can easily visit and study. But such stores are not always secure. In 2017, a freezer malfunction at the University of Alberta in Edmonton melted part of the largest collection of ice cores from the Canadian Arctic.

That’s where the idea of an Antarctic vault comes in. Since 2015, the Ice Memory team has drilled and retrieved ice cores from glaciers on four mountains: Mont Blanc in the French Alps, Nevado Illimani in Bolivia, Belukha in the Russian Altai, and Mount Elbrus in the Caucasus. These are secured in commercial freezers in Russia, France, and Switzerland. The ultimate plan is to drill two or three cores from 20 to 30 glaciers. One core from each glacier would be analyzed now, and the others sent to permanent storage in Antarctica.

Technology used to analyze ice cores is advancing year after year, Schwikowski says, so it’s reasonable to assume that experts in the future will have even more powerful tools. That will give them the chance to perform more sensitive analyses than are possible today.

Retrieving the ice is hard work. Drillers typically extract cylindrical sections of ice about 1 meter long and 10 centimeters wide (about 3 feet by 4 inches). Starting at the glacier surface, the scientists keep drilling and removing the sections, aiming to reach all the way down to the bedrock.

Working at altitude in these conditions is unpredictable. While drilling the second core from the Belukha glacier in 2018, the Ice Memory team hit a crevasse and had to stop early, 60 meters short of the bedrock. And the same year, the weather on Mount Elbrus was so bad that drilling on two cores had to be stopped, again before reaching the bedrock. “We just sat in our tents in a snowstorm for 10 days,” Stanislav Kutuzov, a glaciologist at the Institute of Geography in Moscow who was part of the expedition, says.