Back in her moment of delirium, Sharp remembers, she was comforted by a voice she recognized—her mother saying, “Jeri, it’s okay. It’s okay.” When she woke up, Sharp learned that her mother really had been by her side for several days. COVID-19 patients in the ICU, in contrast, are no longer allowed visitors, because of the risk of infection. They are alone, and the only people they do see are strangers covered head to toe in protective gear.

The coronavirus may compound other factors in post-intensive-care syndrome too. “In the ICU, our goal is generally to keep people the least sedated as possible,” Lamas says. Research suggests that lighter sedation is linked to better outcomes. But COVID-19 patients actually need to be sedated for a long time because of the extensive damage in their lungs. They also require deeper sedation when they are turned onto their stomach, which can be uncomfortable but seems to help open up parts of the lungs to improve oxygen levels. And doctors and nurses are simply less able to check on patients when each interaction becomes an infection risk. At her hospital, Lamas says, the monitors for ventilators have been moved into the hallway so that they can be adjusted from the outside. “Which is handy,” she says. “But it also separates us from the patients quite physically and visibly. A resident said to me walking by, ‘It’s like a video game.’ And that’s true, but also a very eerie feeling of these deeply sedated humans whose faces a lot of the team has never seen.”

Patients who are able to come off the ventilator can be so weak that they cannot walk or shower on their own. They’re usually put into physical therapy right away. But it is the psychological and cognitive recovery, several patients told me, that they were never warned about when they were discharged. They fell into a gap in the health-care system. “The providers typically working in the ICU, they’re critical-care intensivists,” Jackson says. “The person who saved your life in the ICU, you can’t see them in a follow-up clinic.” Sharp told me that she once went back to the hospital to share her experience with some of the doctors and nurses who took care of her; she remembers how their eyes widened in disbelief as she spoke. They had no idea that she had been going through all that.

Today, more than three years later, Sharp says she still has trouble reading a book or adding a tip. She gets overwhelmed easily. When she started driving again, she found simply going to the grocery store to be too much. “It was too many choices to make. I got one aisle and I just started crying,” she said. “To this day, I still have trouble going to the grocery store.” She didn’t understand why she was feeling this way until she found Facebook support groups for other ARDS survivors, who experienced some of the same symptoms.