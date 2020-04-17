While these tendencies are new, the mechanism behind them is not. The cringes and shudders and yikes are products of one of our most primitive cognitive processes: learning, through experience, to associate one thing with another. As we moved through the motions of life during a pandemic, keeping our hands off our faces and humming “Happy Birthday” at the sink, our brains took these behaviors and gave them new meanings.

“Most things associated with COVID-19 are bad and even lethal, so it’s not surprising that negative emotions are becoming associated with the objects or behaviors that are associated with COVID-19,” Jana Schaich Borg, a neuroscientist at Duke University who studies social behavior and cognition, told me in an email.

We’ve been conditioned, in other words. “When a learned association is both strong and unconscious,” Schaich Borg said, “it can feel like an innate reflex.”

Building these connections doesn’t take long, and they can be especially sticky. A single bout of food poisoning, for example, might put you off that restaurant for good. To this day, Schaich Borg can’t bring herself to eat Cheez-Its, because she had them just before becoming horribly seasick on a ferry when she was little. The pandemic has presented an extreme version of this, a slow burn of stimuli that has produced a collective aversion to previously innocuous behaviors and settings. We are all on the ferry together, full of Cheez-Its and seasick.

Feeling some kind of way about once-commonplace and -ordinary interactions, whether that’s fear or disgust, might be beneficial, though. Fear, after all, is a survival mechanism that protects us from dangerous or deadly situations. Some scientists believe that disgust works in a similar way, an evolutionary impulse meant to ward us off from coming into close contact with harmful things, including invisible contaminants that could make us ill.

Some people told me that they felt angry when they saw people in their neighborhood ignoring social-distancing practices, potentially putting others at risk. The evolutionary benefits of moral outrage are still debated, Schaich Borg said, but there could be something to it during a pandemic: “Some have argued we expend energy to identify or punish free-riders and those who harm society because doing so signals we can be trusted, which in turn motivates people to cooperate with us.”

Our new reflexes, which might have seemed irrational a month ago, are quite acceptable now, even useful—not for watching Die Hard, but for navigating the outside world. “If our current understanding of how the virus is transmitted is accurate, we will be less likely to catch the virus if we are averse to touching our face and if we avoid groups of people,” Schaich Borg said.

Context matters, of course. Someday, when the country has moved beyond the worst of the pandemic and some sense of normalcy reemerges, these associations may not be useful anymore, and we will have to rediscover our old associations. “Then it should not only be normal but desirable to be with others and socialize,” says Stefan Hofmann, a psychologist at Boston University’s Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders. “And until that point is reached, we need to stay away from each other.”