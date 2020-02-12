But Aarhus University Hospital, where Ørnstrand gave birth in 2018 and where Hvidtjørn works, is unique even in Denmark for having a unit dedicated to perinatal loss, the medical term for when infants die shortly before or after birth. Where other hospitals in Denmark—and often in the U.S.—might discharge patients hours after a stillbirth, patients at Aarhus can stay as many days as they like. The two-room unit is separate from the maternity ward, where grieving parents might overhear crying newborns and celebrating families. When I visited last month, Hvidtjørn pointed out the double beds that sleep both parents as well as the lamps and wall art that softened the hospital setting. “We try to make it very homey,” she says. Some patients like, Ørnstrand, even choose to take their infants home. Here, midwives give the parents time and space to say hello and then goodbye.

Over the course of the 20th century, grieving a dead infant went from a common experience in western countries to a rare one. In the U.S., one in 10 infants died before the age of one at the beginning of the century. By the end, that number had dropped to fewer than one in 100. Stillbirth rates fell too. These sweeping statistics also coincided with a subtle but profound shift in the relationship between parent and unborn child. “The degree to which there’s attachments to the baby in utero and at birth has to do with the motivation and expectation that the baby is going to survive,” says Irving Leon, a psychologist and author of When a Baby Dies: Psychotherapy for Pregnancy and Newborn Loss. And as parents expected their unborn children to survive, they bonded more deeply with them before birth.

Meanwhile, newly widespread ultrasounds in the ‘70s made it possible to visualize the unborn fetus, allowing parents to grow attached to a child they could now see. And psychologists began emphasizing the importance of the mother-infant bond immediately after birth, establishing the norm still followed today of mothers holding newborns skin to skin. When parents lost a child through stillbirth, however, the medical system kept adhering to what one critical psychologist vividly called the “rugby pass management of stillbirth”—as in, the stillborn baby was passed back like a rugby ball and whisked out the delivery room. The parents never saw the baby, as if not seeing meant not needing to grieve. Some bereaved parents found their feelings increasingly at odds with this view.

“I sometimes tell my students that if you can find a textbook from the 1970s that talks about perinatal loss...whatever it says, do the opposite,” says Leon. “Literally, there’s been a 180 degree shift.” Instead of pretending the baby never existed, hospitals today usually offer mementos like photographs, locks of hair, and footprints. Some ask parents if they want to hold or see their child. Psychologists now emphasize the importance of getting to know the baby, even in death. “When you have someone who died that you know, you have memories: the sound of their voice, conversations, their favorite chair. When you have perinatal loss you really have nothing,” says Leon. “Seeing the baby allows you to begin to bond and develop memories, which grieving is based on. It defines the baby as a son or daughter.”