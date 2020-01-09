“You can really have a glimpse of the past,” says Sophie Gryseels, a virologist at KU Leuven, who has used similar techniques to study the history of HIV from a 1966 formalin-fixed sample. (Gryseels was not involved in the measles study, though she currently works in the lab of Philippe Lemey, one of the paper’s co-authors.) The difference, she notes, is that HIV spilled over to humans only about a century ago, so 1966 is not so far from that initial event. If measles actually began infecting humans thousands of years ago, 1912 is still quite long after its spillover.

And of course, it’s hard to extrapolate to events so far in the past with so few inputs. The study makes use of the most advanced models available, but the data are limited. “Essentially you’re taking two points very, very close to you and trying to sight a target a really, really long away,” says Michael Baron, a virologist and rinderpest expert at the Pirbright Institute, which specializes in diseases of livestock.

Meanwhile, newly sequenced rinderpest genomes might elucidate the evolutionary relationship between the two viruses, too. Since rinderpest’s eradication in 2011, Baron has also been sequencing rinderpest genomes as part of a “sequence and destroy” campaign. (Pirbright destroyed its final samples last June.) The campaign yielded some 50 additional examples of rinderpest genomes, and a paper is under review. Baron says rinderpest researchers have also gotten interested in finding formalin-fixed cattle tissue that might be hiding in an archive somewhere. Rinderpest research is strictly controlled to prevent the virus from escaping into the wild; formalin, conveniently, destroys the viruses so they are no longer infectious but still retain RNA. It’s a way to study actual rinderpest viruses but safely.

Measles, rinderpest, and PPRV are all part of a larger group of highly contagious viruses called morbilliviruses that infect animals ranging from dogs to seals to dolphins. The conventional wisdom says it was rinderpest that mostly likely spilled over to humans and evolved to become measles, the same way that bird flu can sometimes infect humans. But Edward Holmes, a virologist at the University of Sydney, says the story may ultimately be more complicated. “We are sampling more of the animal world and we’re finding so many more animal viruses out there,” he says, “We’ve sampled just a tiny fraction.” Perhaps other animals are also reservoirs for measles-like viruses out in the wild. Perhaps these viruses have in jumped from species to species in ways we haven’t understood. Since rinderpest has been eradicated, cattle have started to get PPRV, the morbillivirus specialized for sheep and goats. And experts have suggested that skipping vaccinations could put humans at risk for not just measles but related morbilliviruses that normally infect other animals.

Calvignac-Spencer is still working his way through the Berlin Museum of Medical History at the Charité’s lung collection. His team informally catalogued the several hundred specimens in the lung room, and they’ve also found cases of the Spanish flu, which killed 50 to 100 million people in a pandemic starting in 1918. Yet more viral genomes may be hidden in the museum basement.