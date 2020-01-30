Read: Watching Venezuela’s last glacier disappear

If Thwaites and other West Antarctic glaciers were to start melting—perhaps due to a “CO2 greenhouse effect,” Mercer wrote—then they would begin to recede along that sloping seafloor. As the glaciers bled water, they would retreat, following the seabed as it got deeper and deeper. But as the seafloor deepened, so too would the glaciers, exposing more and more of their icy fronts to the warm ocean waters. These warm waters would cause the glaciers to melt even faster—leading them to retreat into even deeper waters, exposing even more of their ice. It would be an unstoppable feedback loop, Mercer warned. And once it started, it would result in the “rapid deglaciation of West Antarctica”—and become the “first disastrous consequences of rising CO2 levels.”

The cramped place shown in the film, with its dusty currents and dirty ceiling, is ground zero for that process. And before a few weeks ago, nobody had seen it before: “We’ve literally never been down to a grounding line with a camera,” Alexander Robel, a glaciologist at Georgia Tech who was not connected with the project, told me. Scientists have had to imagine it, using computer models and their knowledge of physics to constrain how it might work. Now there’s footage.

The grounding line was hard to access partly because Thwaites is hard to access. “It’s a thousand miles from the nearest field station, and in an area with notoriously bad weather,” Robel said. This year, the National Science Foundation and a number of other government-sponsored agencies tried to solve that problem by bringing many teams there at once.

Schmidt and her colleagues spent four and a half weeks on the ice, from late December to January. But because of how long it took to set up the robot and drill through the ice, they conducted all of their five robotic dives—each of which takes nearly 12 hours—in just three days’ time. You can do the math on their sleep schedule. “We were pretty roasted,” she said.

But as they sat in a small tent in the blinding Antarctic midnight and drove the robot by remote, Schmidt and her colleagues were awed. “Oh my gosh, here’s the melting happening,” she remembers someone saying as they pointed at the screen. They had to invent names on the fly for shapes on the screen, noticing “cups,” “pebbles,” and dirty “scallops” in the ice.

Now will come the crucial work of taking the video and other measurements and figuring out what it means for the world. “The grounding line is moving back—we know it’s happening but we don’t know how quickly,” Schmidt said. The difference could be enormous: Since small changes in sea level get amplified as storm surge, its retreat could mean the difference between seeing 3 and 15 feet of flooding during a hurricane, she said.

What’s already obvious from the images is that, when the glacier hits the ocean, it immediately begins to change. Part of the excitement of the video is that it forces scientists to ask some basic questions, starting with “What is that?” Robel, the Georgia Institute of Technology glaciologist, told me that he expects to see many of its images in conference presentations for years to come, as scientists debate what is even happening in them.