No one likes being associated with a notorious virus, so naming one can be a rather fraught political process.

For the new virus, the World Health Organization currently uses the assiduously neutral placeholder name of 2019-nCoV—2019 for the year the virus first appeared and “nCov” for “novel coronavirus.” (“Corona” refers to the crown-shaped spikes found in coronaviruses, a group that includes MERS and SARS but normally only infect animals.) But the date in “2019-nCoV” could easily get confusing as the outbreak continues in 2020 and especially if it comes back in future years. In the past, experts with an International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) study group have worked with the WHO and local authorities to officially name new viruses.

This time for 2019-nCoV, they will working under WHO’s “best practices”—created in 2015 to address the fraught process of naming. The best practices discourage geographic names, people, animal species, cultural references, and “terms that incite undue fear” such as “unknown,” “death,” “fatal,” or “epidemic.” It encourages names that describe symptoms (such as respiratory, spongiform, deficiency), groups affected (juvenile, pediatric, maternal), time course (acute transient), severity, seasonality (winter, summer), and even arbitrary identifiers (Alpha, beta, a, b, I,II,III, 1,2,3).

The extremely descriptive names that result from this process can be a mouthful, so the guideline suggests evaluating acronyms for offensiveness, too. SARS, for example, is an acronym short for “severe acute respiratory syndrome,” which checks all the boxes for descriptive terms. But “SARS” was also uncomfortably close to “SAR” or Hong Kong’s designation as a special administrative region in China. “Hong Kong suffered mightily from SARS and did not appreciate the fact that the virus, which originated in China, appeared to hint at a Hong Kong origin,” Helen Branswell writes in STAT.

The last outbreak in which scientists had to name a new coronavirus was MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome. It was first identified in a sample from Saudi Arabia in 2012, and the country’s initials were in an early name. The Saudi government wasn’t too happy about that. It took another five months later for the ICTV study group in consultation with the WHO and the Saudi government to agree on “MERS.” (Though the WHO now cites MERS as an example of what not to use because of the geographic region still in the name.)

Raoul de Groot, who chaired the study group when it named MERS, says he expects the process to move faster this time, given how quickly the 2019-nCoV outbreak has spread and made headlines. For De Groot, who has been studying coronaviruses for 40 years, this has been surreal to watch. When he started studying them, he says, “coronaviruses were actually a backwater.” The viruses were known to infect animals—but it’s only with SARS, MERS and now the yet-to-be-officially named 2019-nCoV that coronaviruses have very relevant to humans. “If I would have had a choice, I would rather still be working in an obscure field,” he says. A once-obscure scientific term has now become a household word, even as the official name is still pending.