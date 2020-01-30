The GIF is more than a pretty picture. Scientists are poised to learn more about the sun in the next few years than ever before. NASA launched a probe to study the sun in 2018, and the mission is already returning exciting results. Another solar probe, this one from the European Space Agency, is launching next week. The Inouye facility is the world’s largest solar telescope and is scheduled to begin operations in earnest in July. The observatory is equipped with a host of high-tech hardware, including a cooling system that helps manage the enormous amount of heat the telescope has to handle. (Even for a machine, staring at the sun has its dangers.)

The exact details are a tangle of technical jargon, but this sentiment, from David Boboltz, the National Science Foundation program director who oversees operations, conveys nicely just how sophisticated this facility is: “The Inouye Solar Telescope will collect more information about our sun during the first years of its lifetime than all the solar data gathered since Galileo first pointed a telescope at the sun in 1612.”

The Inouye telescope and the new spacecraft are designed to investigate some fundamental questions about the sun. Astronomers have managed to reach across the universe and catch the light of the most distant stars, but the nearest one still remains a mystery in many ways.

No one knows, for example, how solar wind is produced, and yet we—and all the other planets, as far out as Pluto—exist within this invisible breeze. Nor does anyone know why the sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona, is hotter than the roiling surface, or how magnetic forces in this scorching layer produce flares. Such eruptions could be powerful enough to knock out power grids on Earth and satellites in orbit.

Data from the Inouye telescope, astronomers say, will make it possible to predict potentially dangerous solar events two days in advance—much faster than the current standard, which is less than an hour—and give operators around the world the chance to secure important infrastructure. In 2017, as Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean, a solar flare pointed right at Earth caused a radio blackout in sunlit parts of the world. For eight hours, emergency personnel couldn’t use high-frequency radio to communicate.

The new view of the sun reminds me of another recent baffling image from out of space: the first photo of a black hole. It is not a perfect comparison; getting a close-up look at the black hole in the center of another galaxy was much harder to do, requiring a global, years-long effort and more powerful technology. But the effect, to the untrained eye, is similar: the rush of witnessing something unfathomably distant, a place whose meaning can be understood but is impossible to visit, appear on the screen inches before our eyes.