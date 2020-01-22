A panel of three federal judges disagreed. “Even assuming such a broad constitutional right exists,” the judicial branch cannot do anything about it, ruled Judge Andrew Hurwitz, writing for a two-judge majority. The courts, he “reluctantly” wrote, simply do not have the broad power to mandate climate policy under the Constitution.

He advised the kids to go to Congress or the White House instead. “The plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large, the latter of which can change the composition of the political branches through the ballot box,” he wrote. “That the other branches may have abdicated their responsibility to remediate the problem does not confer on …courts, no matter how well-intentioned, the ability to step into their shoes.” (Or their hip waders, presumably, if the flooding is bad.)

The case was always a longshot, and the response of even the friendliest legal experts has been dismay but not surprise. I’ll admit that, as a climate reporter, I had tuned the case out. The kids were asking for a federal court—and, inevitably, the Supreme Court—to take one of its most extraordinary interventions into American life since Brown v. Board of Education, which ended lawful racial segregation in public schools.

Yet addressing the climate crisis through the judiciary would be much harder than abolishing segregation—and everyone in the case seemed to know it. As the kids’ legal team argued, fixing climate change requires the full-scale transformation of the country’s energy system. It would require investing money in some practices and banning others. It would, at the very least, require the government to stop leasing public lands for oil and gas extraction. This kind of detail-oriented policymaking always makes judges nervous. Federal judges are a peaceable cohort who, faced even with a grave crisis, prefer to stick to conflict resolution.

The kids, in response to this issue, asked the courts merely to order that Congress and the president write their own plan to fight climate change. Even this plan proved too ambitious. Judge Hurwitz ruled that, even if the courts issued such an order, there would no way to measure the sufficiency of the plans without, again, engaging in judicial policymaking.

And honestly, that may be a blessing for climate-concerned progressives. Since the kids first sued in 2015, the judiciary has been flooded with conservatives: One in every four circuit judges is now a Trump appointee. Justice Anthony Kennedy, the Supreme Court’s environmental swing vote, has also retired. It was never clear to me why the kids’ presumably left-leaning lawyers wanted this newly conservative judiciary, and this Supreme Court, to formulate new constitutional climate law.

And yet. As I read the sole dissenting opinion in the case, written by Judge Josephine Staton, I found myself moved. I urge you to read it, even if you are not familiar with legal jargon or if you are broadly skeptical of the case’s aims. I’ve reproduced it below.