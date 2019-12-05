In fact, it may have been chewing that initially drove the detachment of the would-be ear bones and the jaw, says Vera Weisbecker, who studies mammalian evolution at the University of Queensland and was not involved with the study. Chewing is actually unique to mammals. It requires a jaw that can move side to side in addition to up or down, teeth that can grind, and lips to keep food inside the mouth while masticating. (Consider a crocodile, says Thomas Martin, a paleontologist at the University of Bonn. It doesn’t have lips. “If it would chew, all the food would fall out of the mouth.”) The ability to chew may have unlocked additional nutrients and food sources for mammals. Ruminants today like cows, for example, can eat tough plants because they chew and chew. And the detachment of extra bones in the jaw had helped create a more flexible joint for chewing.

Those extra bones, it happens, ended up co-opted for hearing in the middle ear. Scientists who study mammalian embryos have also noticed that two of the tiny bones of the middle ear start off attached to the jaw. “The ear develops by first developing as part of the mandible,” says Neal Anthwal, a developmental biologist at King’s College London who studies the mammalian jaw and ear. It is only later in embryonic development that the ear bones detach, and a piece of cartilage that connects them, called the Meckel’s cartilage, dissolves. Scientists have in fact found ways to mutate mice, so that their ear bones remain connected to their jaws—essentially reversing a step in mammalian evolution.

This separation of the middle ear appears to have, interestingly, happened at least three independent times in the evolution of mammals—in the ancestors of monotremes (a group of egg-laying mammals that include the platypus and echidna), of therians (a group including marsupials and placental mammals), and in another group of mammals that have gone entirely extinct. Somehow, all three groups converged on the same adaptation of separating their chewing and their hearing. Origolestes lii, says Meng, belonged to a group of animals that eventually evolved into placental mammals and into us humans.

The first of the Origolestes lii fossils in this study was actually found in 2003. But Meng says the team waited a long time to analyze the fossils because they were so tiny and difficult to extract from the rock around them. “It’s not until recently we have high resolution CT scan,” he says, which can be used to look inside the fossils without breaking them apart.

Zhi-Xi Luo, a paleobiologist at the University of Chicago who specializes in the evolution of the middle ear, says it is possible that the ear bones were actually connected to the jaw and only fractured apart after the animal died—as he has found in a fossil of a closely related mammal from the same time period and region in northeastern China. He agrees that ear bones must have completely detached from the jaw at some point in the evolution of mammals, though. “The only way this can be resolved is we get another fossil that shows it,” he says.