It will back up that story with star power. Leonardo DiCaprio, Ted Danson, and Sting are all involved, as is John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio. Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, and Cindy McCain are also members. Retired leaders, including General Stanley McChrystal, represent at least three branches of the military. Ashton Kutcher, a noteworthy Iowan who now sits on the board of the Washington-based think tank New America, is also involved.

Kerry spoke with me yesterday from Los Angeles. Our conversation touched on whether the Paris Agreement is working, how the next four years could prove “catastrophic,” and how Big Finance could save the world. We also talked briefly about the impeachment proceedings, which have featured several State Department employees whom Kerry knew. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Robinson Meyer: Tell me a little bit about the new group, World War Zero. What can it accomplish that other groups can’t?

John Kerry: First of all, there are some terrific efforts out there by a lot of groups. But I think we bring something very unique to the table, which is the joining of unlikely allies who don’t agree on everything at all, who come from different places ideologically … but all of whom believe that it’s critical to urgently deal with climate change in a very different way from where we are.

We’re not fighting about the difference between fracking, or the carbon fee and who gets what, or the Green New Deal. We’re really focused on getting everybody on the same page: that the goal of 2045, 2050 for a low-carbon, no-net-carbon economy is critical. Let’s get everybody moving in that same direction, agreed that we have to reach that goal urgently—almost treating it like war, literally. Because if we don’t get on a war footing in order to do what we have to do … we’re not going to make it. We’re not going to get the job done—to do what we set out to do in Paris and elsewhere, that the scientists tell us we have to do.

Meyer: Do you think the challenge in climate in the United States right now is getting everyone to accept the problem—or is it getting everyone on the same page about what the policy is going to be? Why do we need this big narrative?

Kerry: Because it’s only by getting people to buy in and recognize the upside options that you’re going to change the other narrative. We’re trapped right now. And so how do you break out of that trap? I believe you break out of that trap by having conversations with people and motivating people to activate themselves… so that it becomes an actionable belief taken into elections and into boardrooms and into stockholder meetings and into the halls of Congress.

Meyer: What’s the biggest part of that trap—is it partisan?

Kerry: No, it’s not partisan. It’s not partisan. The biggest part of it is simply that you’re getting people to believe sufficiently that they can make a difference by working the democracy, and that they are investing in getting the job done.