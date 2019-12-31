Read: Scientifically proven sources of sex appeal

After the first week, when the weakest chicks are all dead, the parents change their behavior. Each now picks a favorite among the survivors, and provides that chick with 80 percent of the food it collects. These golden children grow rapidly, while their unchosen siblings are grabbed by the head, vigorously shaken, and chased away. In the 1990s, Lyon learned that parents pick their favorites in part because of their gaudy plumage. By trimming the orange feathers around the chicks’ necks, he showed that the more ornamented chicks got more food and grew faster than their siblings.

Over time, Shizuka and Lyon were able to identify other important patterns by studying more than 1,400 chicks across hundreds of clutches, and that work finally helped explain the red and orange colors. They saw that parents also care about age when picking favorites. Once their initial clutch has been culled to an affordable size, they tend to focus on the youngest remaining chicks, while violently neglecting the oldest ones. At this point, the oldest chicks are big enough to start finding their own food, but the younger ones are smaller and will starve on their own. The parents reduce that inequality by feeding the heck out of their youngest chicks and getting them to the same level as their siblings.

Crucially, the youngest chicks also tend to be the most colorful ones. The colors come from carotenoid pigments that the mothers add to their yolks, and they seem to dump more of these pigments the more eggs they lay. In this way, the mother effectively paints her chicks by order of age. Once they’ve hatched, she and her mate can then work out which ones are the youngest and the most likely to need their help. “Bright chick colors appear to act as a signal to parents, prompting them to play favorites to the offspring that would benefit most from extra food,” explains Mary Caswell Stoddard, an ornithologist at Princeton who studies bird colors.

If this is right, then the red-and-orange heads of coot chicks are very different from other kinds of animal ornaments. The vividness of such traits often reflects an individual’s strength and vigor. But the brightness of a baby coot’s colors instead reflects its weakness. It’s an honest indicator of vulnerability.

“What is exciting about this comprehensive study is that it raises so many new questions,” Stoddard says. How exactly do mothers influence the colors of their chicks, and do they have any control over that process? And why aren’t coots better at gaming this system?

They certainly try. Coots are prolific “brood parasites,” which means that they will lay their eggs in the nests of other coots, offloading their parental duties onto their unwitting neighbors. About 40 percent of nests contain at least one “parasitic” egg that doesn’t actually belong to the local parents.