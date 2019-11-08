The results were even stranger than half-dog. The animals were hybrids all right, but they were part coyote and part red wolf—one of the most endangered and protected species in the world. “Our mouths dropped,” says Kristin Brzeski, a biologist at Michigan Tech who studies the species and collaborated with vonHoldt on the DNA study. Officially, there are as few as 14 red wolves in the wild, all of which live on a refuge in North Carolina. Unofficially, it seems, their “ghost” genes live on in coyotelike hybrids that enjoy no formal protection. Brzeski and vonHoldt published their study about the Galveston animals last year. Around the same time, a second study found substantial red-wolf ancestry in animals in Louisiana, too.

In August, Brzeski finally got to see the animals herself. She and a graduate student traveled to Galveston, where they met Wooten. Over the years, he has built up an informal network of people who send him updates on the animals’ location. He took the scientists to known hangouts: a cemetery, the airport, behind a big-box store.

The first canids they tracked down were sitting on a field at the airport. Brzeski watched them run off into a nearby golf course. Then they saw more animals the next day, and the next. No one is sure exactly how many live in Galveston, but they came across at least 16 different individuals over 10 days. Some of them, she says, definitely looked more like red wolves, with their tawny fur and wide, wolflike faces. But coyotes also tend to vary a lot in appearance, so it’s hard to say on looks alone. That’s why the scientists also came to collect more DNA—in the form of scat. “We literally flew home with a cooler of canid poop,” Brzeski says. She hopes to sequence all the DNA in these samples, to confirm both the level of red-wolf ancestry in these animals and their diet. Coyotes are less likely to hunt in packs, which means they can end up eating different prey. Eventually, Brzeski would like to involve more Galveston residents like Wooten in a citizen-science project to study these creatures.

It is still unclear what to call them, though—coyote, wolf, or both? Brzeski is careful to use the generic term canids. The discovery of red-wolf ghost genes along the Gulf Coast, she says, has some people worried that it could distract from the dire situation of the protected animals in North Carolina.

In the past, opponents of the North Carolina program have even argued that red wolves should not be protected, because they previously hybridized with coyotes. A government panel last year concluded that red wolves are in fact a distinct and endangered species. That same panel has now issued a call for research proposals on whether Gulf Coast canids once considered to be coyotes are actually red wolves.