With the help of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Bressman ended up catching several hundred northern snakehead fish. He then subjected them to a battery of poor water conditions including low oxygen, low pH, high pH, saltwater, hydrogen sulfide, and crowding. The low oxygen-water didn’t seem to affect the snakehead, which makes sense because they have evolved to breathe air. But when the water was too acidic or too salty or too high in carbon dioxide, a number of northern snakehead fish climbed out of the water via a wooden ramp.

Bressman also separately videotaped snakehead fish moving on land. Not of all them really moved, and the ones that did look quite clumsy. They kind of bend their bodies back and forth in a sinuous, serpentine motion—but with none of the grace or efficiency of actual snakes. The fastest they went was about half a foot per second. Bressman says he saw fish that moved a total of 20 feet back and forth.

Altogether, his study lays out a case that snakeheads can emerge from water when conditions are poor—in order to find better places to live. “I think this is really rare behavior to see in the wild,” he says. “But in terms of a management perspective, even a rare behavior can still have big impacts.” In other words, this behavior might be helping snakeheads spread across the U.S.

But will snakehead fish actually do this in the wild—outside of artificial lab conditions? Not everyone who manages fisheries with snakeheads is convinced. John Odenkirk, a biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, says he’s seen no evidence of significant overland movement. In any case, he has clearly been irritated by all the hype about snakeheads over the years. “There’s still this ingrained fear in a lot of people that snakeheads are these evil fish that are extremely destructive,” he says. “We’ve been working for 20 years to calm people down.”

In Arkansas, Jimmy Barnett, aquatic nuisance species coordinator with the state’s game and fish commission, says snakeheads are often found in rice paddies there. When rice farmers drain the paddies, the fish seem capable of wriggling around in the mud until they find a ditch with water. However, he says, “they’re not going to get up and walk across dry ground from one area to another.” According to Joshua Newhard, a fish biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Maryland, snakeheads who find themselves struggling in large waterbodies will probably just swim to another part of the river or reservoir in search of better conditions. “Perhaps, in a very small waterbody (i.e. a pond) with poor conditions snakeheads may opt to get out via land if possible,” he wrote in an email. But those cases would indeed be rare.