Read: 300 million letters of DNA are missing from the human genome

This idea to use new DNA sequencing technology to investigate old medical mysteries came from Philippe Charlier, who The New York Times has dubbed “France’s most famous forensic sleuth.” Charlier made a name for himself analyzing the purported remains of famous people, including Richard the Lionheart and Joan of Arc. In 2010, Charlier and Carles Lalueza-Fox, a paleogeneticist at CSIC-Universitat Pompeu Fabra, began analyzing DNA from a handkerchief supposedly dipped in Louis XVI’s blood during his execution. (Not actually his blood, according to their subsequent DNA analysis.) When Charlier convinced the Bibliothèque National de France in Paris to allow a forensic swab across Marat’s bloodstained newspapers, he got in touch again with Lalueza-Fox.

The team extracted DNA from the swab and sequenced it using metagenomics. This technique involves chopping up all the genetic material in a sample into small segments, which are then sequenced and reassembled using the genomes of known organisms as a map. The organism that most interested the team at first was human: In other words, was this actually Marat’s blood? They found a Y chromosome and southern French ancestry, which fit what is known about Marat, and they had no particular reason to doubt the provenance of the bloody newspapers. So they proceeded to look at DNA from microbes in the sample.

They did not find genetic evidence of pathogens causing several previously suggested diseases: syphilis, leprosy, scrofula, diabetic candidiasis, and scabies. They ruled these out.

But they did find some particularly noteworthy pathogens. First, a fungus called Malassezia restricta that is known to cause seborrheic dermatitis, that itchy skin condition. And second, a bacterium called Cutibacterium acnes—the specific strain looked similar to ones that cause soft- and deep-tissue infections today. The DNA from these particular pathogens also looked like it had been damaged over time, which, for the purposes of this study, was a good thing. Any DNA that came from pathogens infecting Marat would be over 200 years old. “If we could identify bits of DNA with this damage, we could have more confidence it was a species at the time,” says Lucy van Dorp, a postdoctoral researcher at the University College London who co-authored the study. The team has submitted the paper for publication, and a TV documentary about the findings is also in the works.

“I was charmed by it,” says Matthew Collins, who studies ancient DNA and proteins at the University of Cambridge, of the study. But it also has the limitations of any study that uses metagenomics. The short segments of DNA are assembled using, as a guide, the genomes of previously sequenced microbes, and scientists have previously tended to focus on microbes that cause human disease. “There may be some intriguing organisms that inhabit paper archives, but we don’t know about them,” says Collins. That means the short DNA segments belonging to an unknown paper microbe might be erroneously assigned to a known pathogen.