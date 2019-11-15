Scientists and philosophers have spent decades arguing about whether theory of mind is a uniquely human trait. Early studies suggested that it’s absent in primates, but often used overly convoluted experiments. Later research, which used simpler and more naturalistic set-ups, showed that chimps do have a sense of their peers’ knowledge, goals, and intentions. Still, they kept on failing in one important way: They couldn’t seem to imagine that other individuals might hold false beliefs. Apes might have a theory of mind, but one that’s simpler than ours. As I described in 2016, “They can’t conceive of states of the world that are decoupled from their current reality … They can think about the minds of others, but only when those minds have the same contents as theirs.”

Kano’s Kong experiment, which was published mere months after I wrote that description, seemed to disprove that idea. Not everyone was convinced. Skeptics argued that the apes could have just been looking at the last place where Kano saw his pilfered stone—a simple associative rule that doesn’t require any theory of mind.

To address this critique, Kano and his colleagues ran a more complicated experiment. Once again, apes saw a video in which Kong stole an object from an actor, hid it under one box, and then moved it to another. This time, while Kong moved the object, the actor stood behind a seemingly opaque barrier. Crucially, the apes had a chance to inspect that same barrier before watching the video. Half of them were given a barrier that was as opaque as it seemed. The other half saw a barrier that, on closer inspection, was clearly made from see-through mesh.

If the apes were just looking at the last place where the actor saw the stone, both groups should react to the video in the same way. They did not. Those that inspected the opaque barrier, and knew that the actor couldn’t see the stone being moved, spent more time looking at the first box. Those that inspected the transparent barrier did not: They knew that the actor had actually seen everything. Even though all the apes saw the same video, they had different expectations of the actor’s beliefs and behavior, based on what they themselves had experienced. “Something important is going on in their mind,” Kano says.

This kind of experiment, known as a “goggles test,” was first proposed more than 20 years ago by the psychologist Cecilia Heyes. Can a participant use their own experience of novel goggles to deduce if others can see through the same goggles? Two studies, using opaque and transparent blindfolds, showed that 1-year-old human infants could do so. Kano’s experiment suggests that apes also pass, after just five minutes of inspection time. “I think that’s wild,” says Alia Martin, a psychologist from Victoria University of Wellington, who once argued that apes didn’t understand false beliefs. “It changes the way I think.”