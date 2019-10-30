Southern California is facing fires of its own. A large fire in West Los Angeles this week was also caused by power lines, according to local officials, though those lines are owned by a different utility.

But these events only accelerated an already rolling crisis. In January, PG&E declared bankruptcy after its equipment was found to have caused the Camp Fire last year, which killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise. PG&E has said that autumn blackouts may be necessary every year for the next decade in order to prevent such disasters from happening again. But the blackouts do not even appear to have prevented a large fire in their first year.

This disaster can seem—to borrow a British neologism—like an omnishambles, a cascading set of corporate, ecological, and political failures that intensify one another. While “there is some fault for everybody,” utilities probably bear the most blame, Mulvaney told me.

It is not clear what to do next. There are a few obvious steps: The federal government must authorize a massive surge of public investment to help the United States escape its $3.6 trillion of delayed infrastructural upkeep. Such a build-out must account for the climate of the future. And that money would go further if we somehow reduced the exorbitant cost of building new infrastructure in America.

But even if Americans did all of that, we would still lack the tools to solve the crisis. How should the United States govern utilities in the 21st century? How can utilities both fight climate change and prepare for it? There are shockingly few new ideas.

Is climate change to blame here? Yes—in part. California’s wildfires burn five times as much land per year now as they did in 1972, an effect directly attributable to climate change, according to a recent study. That expansion affects the day-to-day maintenance costs that PG&E and others face. But the drivers of big autumn fires—like the Kincade Fire, the Camp Fire, and the Sonoma fires in 2017—are more complex, says Park Williams, a climate scientist at Columbia and an author of that study.

Autumn wildfires are driven by two factors: the Santa Ana winds and the arrival of winter rains. Today, both factors encourage fires to the extreme. The past week has seen “off the charts” Santa Ana winds—some gusts in the hills have exceeded 100 miles an hour—and the winter rains, which soak the environment and thus end the state’s fire season, have not yet arrived. “Usually the rainy season has begun by now,” Williams told me. The longer the rains wait to arrive, the drier and more fire-prone the environment will become.

Climate change, right now, is probably making the Santa Ana winds warmer than they would be otherwise, he said. But climate change is actually projected to slacken the Santa Anas over the coming decades. And scientists disagree over whether warming is delaying the winter rains. “Climate change is happening, and it’s affecting everything,” Williams said. “But it’s [also] pretty bad luck to get three really big, windy falls in a row, especially matching up with late arrivals of the rain.”