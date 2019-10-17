Related to starfish but less well known, brittle stars are actually more diverse and more abundant. Their basic form is that of a skinny starfish: five slender arms around a distinct central disk. Among the many species of brittle stars found around the world, some look like pinwheels, or pipe cleaners stuck to a drinks coaster, or a quintet of centipedes wriggling out of a hockey puck. Instead of a central brain, they have a ring of nerves that circumscribes the disk and connects to spokes running down the arms. The arms can flash green or blue, and even self-amputate while glowing to distract predators. If that happens, brittle stars can instantly adjust their movements to compensate for the missing limb—an ability that has inspired the design of adaptable robots.

They can be surprisingly mobile, zipping around, digging, and even fighting. They move on hydraulic tube feet on the underside of their arms, which also taste with each step. In the middle of those arms is the somewhat disturbing mouth, which consists of five triangular, tooth-edged plates and which also doubles as an anus. Brittle stars usually feed by scavenging or sieving food from the water, but larger ones can grab shrimp and squid. And as the starfish expert Christopher Mah has noted, one species can even trap fish by raising its disk off the ground, waiting for its prey to swim underneath, twisting its body to close the arms into a helical prison, and gradually lowering its mouth onto the incarcerated animal.

Against their own predators, they defend themselves with armor. When dead and dried, they fall into pieces—hence the name. But in life, their arms are covered in sturdy plates of calcite. To these, some brittle stars add thorns; sometimes the plates are covered in tiny, hair-thin bumps. Scientists once took these bumps for lenses that focus light onto underlying light sensors, turning the entire animal into a compound eye. Recent studies have disproved that idea: The light sensors lie between the bumps, not beneath them. The animal’s whole body still acts as a rudimentary eye, but the bumps aren’t involved and their purpose is still unknown. They do darken during the day as pigment rises to their tops, so perhaps they act like an array of tiny sunglasses.

While most brittle stars reproduce by ejecting sperm and eggs into the water, some can also reproduce by tearing themselves in two. Others raise their young inside themselves, packing them into the central disk like socks in a well-organized drawer.

These varied lifestyles have served them well. Brittle stars have been around for almost half a billion years, and have survived several mass extinctions. Today they live throughout the oceans, in coral reefs, in Antarctica, on hydrothermal vents, on the bodies of jellyfish, on other brittle stars, and even in the abyss—the layer of ocean that’s deeper than 2.5 miles (or 4,000 meters). That underworld can be “brittle star paradise,” writes Tim O’Hara from Museums Victoria in Australia, who was part of the new study.