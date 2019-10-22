Read: The future of chicken, without antibiotics

To do this, they took a commercial egg-laying chicken known as Hy-Line Brown, which is optimized to lay eggs. (These chickens can lay more than 200 eggs a year.) But the team also genetically modified these egg-laying chickens to disable a gene called DDX4. Without this gene, the hens do not develop primordial germ cells.

The next step is to put the two pieces together, by replacing the missing cells with those from a rare breed. McGrew’s team took the primordial germ cells extracted from the rare breeds and injected them into an egg containing a modified Hy-Line Brown embryo, which lacked primordial germ cells of its own. The chick hatched from this egg can become a surrogate mother. While it grows into a Hy-Line Brown layer chicken, its eggs in turn contain genetic material from the rare breed. When the eggs are fertilized with sperm—frozen or fresh—from a male of the same breed, the result is, finally, a new chick. (Semen from birds doesn’t freeze as well as that from mammals either, but it can be done.)

The team ultimately got chicks this way from four rare British breeds: Cream Legbar, Marsh Daisy, Scots Dumpy, and Scots Grey. All were hatched from eggs laid by genetically modified Hy-Line Brown layer hens.

“That’s been a goal for a long time. I’m glad to see it done,” says Jim Petitte, a professor of poultry science at North Carolina State University. The poultry industry has long sought a way to maintain and revive breeds from frozen cells, as a means of genetic backup. If a new illness strikes or farmers want to breed a new trait, they dip into the genetic catalog of heritage breeds.

Currently, however, the only way to maintain a genetic stock of birds is to continuously keep a flock of birds alive. This is expensive, which means it is precarious. Drew Benson, a professor of poultry science at the University of Georgia, says a turkey line he studied in his dissertation is no longer being maintained. It’s essentially gone from the world. A frozen aviary would be much cheaper to maintain. “All you need essentially is a nitrogen storage tank, and you don’t have the recurring expense of feedstock,” he says.

McGrew’s work is partially funded by agriculture grants in the U.K., but he’s also interested in how this technique could be applied to endangered birds. In 2013, he gave a TEDx talk about the possibility of reviving extinct passenger pigeons. Elsewhere in the world, the San Diego Zoo, which famously maintains a “frozen zoo,” has also investigated the use of germ cells for preserving exotic birds. The big, unanswered question, McGrew says, is whether female birds of not just different breeds but different species can act as surrogates.