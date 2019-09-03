In 2012, Mann got in touch with Matt Mulvey, a microbiologist at the University of Utah. Mulvey had published a few papers on bacteria that cause UTIs, and frustrated patients were frequently emailing him for help. “I always feel bad,” he says, “because I feel very unable to help them.” But Mann was unusually persistent—as well as unusually nice, says Mulvey—and the relationship turned into a multi-year, single-patient study. Over a period of five years, Mulvey and his collaborators collected and sequenced urine samples from Mann when she got UTIs.

All of Mann’s UTIs during that five-year period turned out to originate with a single strain of E. coli known as ST131, commonly found in drug-resistant UTIs. But where was Mann getting the same strain over and over again? The team decided to sequence Mann’s fecal samples too, and they found a match: The bacteria causing her UTIs were also hiding out in her gut.

There is debate among researchers whether bacteria that cause recurrent UTIs come from the bladder or the gut, says Felicia Lane, a urogynecologist at UC Irvine who was not involved in the study. The study does not rule out the bladder as a reservoir for bacteria, but it does bolster a link between UTIs and the gut microbiome. And the link, if real, points to another way to treat UTIs that has recently gained traction: fecal transplants. “We’re definitely in need of new treatments,” says Lane, who led a small clinical study on fecal transplants in patients with recurrent UTIs. Lane’s preliminary data on ten patients found the fecal transplants reduced UTIs at three months—but they were no silver bullet. The effects seem to wear off at six months, suggesting the gut microbiome might need to be replenished regularly.

The study also got Mulvey to wonder why the same E. coli are able survive in Mann’s gut. Whenever she came to the hospital with a UTI, her doctors cultured the bacteria from her urine and tested the bugs against various antibiotics. They prescribed a drug that worked, and her infection would clear. But the genetic DNA suggests some E. coli keep surviving in the gut even when Mann’s UTI went away. Mulvey thinks the bacteria may be able to enter dormant states to hide from antibiotics, and targeting this behavior might help treat these recurrent infections.

Mann, for her part, has tried everything she could—from the doctor-ordered surgery that separated her colon and bladder wall to cranberry supplements to treatments like colloidal silver that made her doctors wary. She’s not alone in her frustration. The failure of antibiotics and the lack of approved alternatives has driven patients to Facebook groups and Reddit forums, where they discuss unapproved cures such as apple cider vinegar and essential oils. In one way, drug-resistant recurrent UTIs are a glimpse into an antibiotic-free future.

Of course, that world is not so unfamiliar to Mann. “Remember, I was born before antibiotics,” she reminded me at the end of our conversation. (She was born in 1936, and antibiotics only became widely available in the 1940s.) In just the span of her lifetime, antibiotics have gone from a miracle cure to—in some cases—utterly useless.