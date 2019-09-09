The team stopped the tests at 27 hours, as they were simply seeking to triple the nine hours that livers can typically withstand. It’s possible the livers could go for hours more. The team is also now testing the protocol in other organs such as hearts and kidneys.

Yet other researchers are seeking to extend the viability of organs even longer—to the scale of months and perhaps even years. In 2002, Greg Fahy, a cryobiologist now at 21st Century Medicine, famously vitrified a rabbit kidney. Vitrification is a glass-like state, where organs are rapidly cooled along with cryoprotectants that prevent the formation of ice crystals. At -200 degrees Fahrenheit, an organ might be stored pretty much indefinitely. But while vitrification works for cells—it’s now become common for women storing their eggs—it’s much more difficult to use on organs, which are a mix of different types of cells, each with their finicky preferences. When Fahy’s vitrified rabbit kidney was warmed and transplanted, the rabbit lived for 48 days before it was killed for examination—but the organ was also clearly not working as well as a healthy one.

Fahy is working with John Bischof, a mechanical engineer at the University of Minnesota, who is trying to rewarm vitrified organs by embedding them with nanoparticles. When vitrified organs warm normally, they can crack—“like taking an ice cube and dropping it into water,” says Bischof. So instead, he rapidly warms the entire piece of tissue by using a magnetic field to “vibrate” nanoparticles embedded inside. Bischof has used nanowarming on vitrified rabbit livers, rat livers, and hearts from both animals, and he hopes to test how the organs warmed this way fare in animals soon.

[ Read: The twice-transplanted kidney ]

The ability to preserve organs could cut down on the number of organs recovered for transplant that go to waste, says Jedediah Lewis, CEO of the nonprofit Organ Preservation Alliance. He points out that patients who die waiting for a liver transplant turn down six livers offered to them. Ten percent of recovered livers never find a donor in the U.S. at all. Sometimes, no donors are a good match based on age and immune system compatibility in the limited geographical area that the organ has time to cross. Transplant centers also refuse organs they think are risky because they do not want their failure rates to go up. Shimul Shah, a liver transplant surgeon at the University of Cincinnati, put the stakes to using a risky liver this way: “If we’re wrong, the patient dies. That’s why people are conservative and only use the perfect livers.”

If organs can be better preserved, they can travel further to a better-matched recipient. These techniques might also allow surgeons and patients to take a chance with an organ they might have passed up. In recent years, an increasing number of organs are coming from patients who died after their hearts stop—rather than after being declared brain dead. Cardiac death can cause more damage to the organs, which are no longer getting oxygen and might not last as long on ice.