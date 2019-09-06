And in between these moments, as the spacecraft absorbed cosmic wonders, Voyager’s scientists and engineers packed all the life they could into their time outside of work.

For the public, the Voyager mission, with its shiny Golden Records and Carl Sagan’s baritone musings, presented an awe-inspiring adventure, a source of inspiration. For the team working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, California, it was that, and also a job with a paycheck, bound by the same mundane accoutrements of any workplace. Paperwork. Meetings. Unused vacation days. It filled their days, until they went home, to the parts of their lives that didn’t revolve around plasma waves and propulsion systems.

In Spilker’s mind, the two worlds are tangled up together. She can picture the planets dotted along the gentle curve of the Voyager mission’s trajectory, and the spaces in between when her children were born. When she thinks of the final flyby, she sees her young daughters celebrating the encounter in little Neptune T-shirts.

Spilker joined Voyager in 1977, when she was 21. As a science planner, her job was to determine which scientific instruments would be studying what, and for how long, at every pass. Every instrument team wanted more time for their research, and Spilker had to negotiated with scientists, crafti the schedule of observations, and hand it to the people who beamed commands to the spacecraft.

Read: Voyager made the solar system a real place

Spacecraft observations are far easier to plan than pregnancies, of course. “I knew that we had time to have kids, but you never know how things are going to work,” says Sue Linick, another science planner on Voyager. Linick says she wasn’t worried about the mission timeline, but her own. She was in her early thirties, and she wanted to have kids soon. Aiming for the gap between Saturn and Uranus made sense. She’d learned from the Jupiter encounters that flybys demanded sleepless nights, an impossible task if you have a newborn. “I wasn’t planning on missing anything,” Linick says.

Spilker and Linick learned they were pregnant, with similar due dates, just as the spacecraft approached the ringed planet. They weren't the only members of the Voyager team to become parents around this time—others had noticed that same tempting window. But they worked on the same floor at JPL and grew close, exchanging baby tips in between shop talk. When one left the office for the doctor’s appointment, the other would give her a list of questions she had forgotten to ask at her own at her last visit. Linick was up first. “I remember calling her up and asking, ‘Okay, Sue, what was it like? How was labor?” Spilker says.

Spilker’s first daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1982, and her sister, Jessica, in 1985, less than a year before the Uranus flyby. (“It was cutting it close,” Spilker says.) Linick had two sons in the same years.