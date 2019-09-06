Flapping flight is already the most energetically demanding style of movement, but bar-headed geese must do it in extremely thin air that provides half as much lift as at sea level, and contains a third as much oxygen. They manage because their bodies have a slew of adaptations that make them extremely effective at extracting and using oxygen.

Read: Life can survive on the most Mars-like place on Earth

Compared with other geese, their lungs are larger, and their breaths are deeper and more efficient. Once oxygen enters their blood, it is bound by the same red pigment—hemoglobin—that other birds use, but their version grabs the gas far more tightly. The blood vessels in their muscles are more densely packed, allowing them to deliver oxygen more quickly. Even the cells in those muscles have special tweaks: The mitochondria—small structures where energy is produced—are more numerous and located closer to the surface, making it easier for oxygen to reach them. “It’s not just one thing,” Meir says. The geese “have adaptations at every step of the way.”

These tricks have been uncovered through decades of research, but almost always with bar-headed geese that were resting or walking on treadmills. Only one group of scientists studied the birds as they flew in a wind tunnel, and they used air with normal oxygen levels. Meir wanted to duplicate the low-oxygen conditions of a Himalayan crossing, and measure the performance of flying geese using instruments mounted on masks and backpacks. A wild-caught goose would never fly in a tunnel with such equipment. “You’d just be studying a fear response,” Meir says. The only solution was to raise some of the birds herself.

Credit: Jessica Meir

Meir found a bird park in North Carolina that houses bar-headed geese, and headed over before a dozen eggs were set to hatch. When the young goslings emerged, they immediately “imprinted” on Meir, psychologically categorizing her as their parent forevermore. She fed them, cared for them, and trained them to fly by riding a scooter down country roads while the birds flapped next to her. “They’d fly so close that their wingtips would brush my arm,” Meir says. “And I’d be looking into the face of this animal flying next to me, and not just any animal but my baby.”

Occasionally, an oncoming car would spook the birds, which would veer up and away. If they lost sight of Meir, they’d alight in populated areas and chase anyone that could have conceivably been their mother. One landed in a hockey field and started running after the players. Another found a grocery store and followed people in and out of the automatic doors. “I pulled the scooter over, grabbed the goose, and everyone was just like: What’s going on?” Meir says. “I’ve always wanted to write a children’s book about this.”

For several weeks, she cemented her bond with the goslings by taking them for walks, playing with them, and letting them pile on top of her for naps. “I joked that as a woman in my 30s, I suddenly had these 12 babies following me around,” she says. “I was a modern-day Mother Goose. It was an exceptional experience.”