Climate change “is not just about what the weather is like in 10 years,” says Schartup. “It’s also about what’s on your plate in the next five.”

Once mercury enters the ocean, microbes convert it to a compound called methylmercury, which enters the food web. Each animal accumulates all the methylmercury in all of their prey, and all of their prey’s prey, and so on. So predatory fish, like tuna, cod, and swordfish, accumulate the highest levels of the toxin, which they then bequeath to humans that eat them. In the U.S., 80 percent of methylmercury exposure comes from seafood, and 40 percent is from tuna alone.

Read: Wait, so how much of the ocean is actually fished?

This simple pattern hides a more complex one. Researchers have noted that trends in mercury levels can vary considerably between different species of fish, even those that live in similar environments. “And when people looked at trends, some would go up, some would go down, and some would be flat,” says Schartup. “Why, if they’re all experiencing the same declining mercury levels in seawater?” That’s especially confusing for regulators, who reasonably expect to see their emissions-curbing work leading to consistent benefits.

To find out, Schartup and her colleagues collated three decades of data on fish stocks and mercury levels from the Gulf of Maine. They plugged that info into a model that simulated the region’s food webs, in which virtual fish grow up in virtual seas, eating virtual plankton, and accumulating virtual mercury. And by tweaking the model to account for changing environments over the past half-century, they showed how human activities radically shaped how much mercury gets into different fish.

In the 1970s, the gross overfishing of herring, the favored prey of Atlantic cod and spiny dogfish, forced these predators to switch to different targets. Cod moved on to other small fish, like shad and sardines, which contain less mercury. Dogfish, however, moved to squid, which scavenge the bodies of animals higher up the food web, and so contain more mercury than expected for creatures of their size. As the herring recovered, both cod and dogfish returned to eating them. So, since the ‘70s, mercury levels have increased in cod, and decreased in dogfish. “Everyone who’s looking at those different trends in fish, you’re not all crazy,” Schartup says.

Read: A big, weird, pancake-shaped fish keeps surprising beachgoers

Temperature matters, too. The water in the Gulf of Maine has warmed considerably in the 1960s, and more so than most other parts of the world’s oceans. Since most fish are cold-blooded, their physiology is yoked to warmth of their surroundings. As oceans get hotter, they become faster and more active, they eat more prey, and they consume more mercury. (Even tuna, which can partly control their body temperatures, experience this effect because everything else they eat has already built up more of the toxin.)