Langergraber climbed back up the hill to find Kidman, on the ground, bleeding out, still being mauled. Her adult son Elton, and his close friend Hicks, were trying to chase the dogs away, and Langergraber joined in. Hicks fled with Kidman’s wounded infant. “In the end, it was just me and Elton, fighting off dogs,” Langergraber says. They eventually succeeded, but it was too late for Kidman, who died a few minutes later, either from the two spear wounds in her back or the injuries inflicted by the dogs. Elton went up to her, sniffed her one last time, and fled.

It had been ten minutes since Langergraber heard the scream, and he was standing there surrounded by seven dead dogs, several wounded ones, a spear that was covered in both chimp and dog blood, and the body of a chimp whom he had known for 19 years. “It was just horrible,” Langergraber says. “You know chimps die, but when it happens right before your eyes, it’s so real. And it was hard having to spear all these dogs. I’m a dog lover. But it had to be done.” He stayed with Kidman’s body for four hours.

A few hours later, Langergraber’s colleagues found Hicks still with Kidman’s infant, carrying it on his stomach as mothers usually would, and as adult males very much don’t. Today, the team learned that the infant is dead. Even if it hadn’t been mauled, it likely wouldn’t have survived without its mother.

The Ngogo community is the largest known group of chimps, and researchers have been studying them—and trying to protect them—since 1995. Kidman, who was 42 and named after the actress Nicole Kidman, was one of the most beloved individuals there. After surviving a recent bout of respiratory illness, she developed a loud wheeze. Perhaps that made her easier to track. Relaxed and good-natured, she showed little fear of people, and would often fall asleep in front of researchers, cuddling her infants. Perhaps that made her easier to kill.

There’s a lot of debate about whether animals grieve, and it’s easy to read human emotions into animal behavior. But it’s equally hard to argue that chimps don’t mourn or feel loss. Mothers have been seen carrying around the mummified corpses of babies that died weeks ago. Daughters have been filmed grooming their dying mothers, and keeping a sort of vigil as they died.

At Ngogo, a male named Ellington went missing in 2002. He might have been killed by poachers, or even other chimps, but whatever the case, his absence profoundly affected his closest companion, a male named Hare. Once sociable, Hare became withdrawn. He’d show up in big groups, walk around, and quickly depart. John Mitani, who leads the Ngogo Chimp Project, wondered if he was looking for his friend. And Langergraber wonders if the other chimps will react to Kidman’s absence in the same way. “Unless you were one of those 25 chimps that were there, you’d just not see Kidman anymore,” he says. “You’d have no idea why.”