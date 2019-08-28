It wasn’t until LTER researchers assembled to try and answer that question that they began to notice some problems.

One of the first things that looked off to them was Lister and Garcia’s report of a 2 degree rise in maximum temperatures at the LTER’s El Verde field station. When the LTER scientists examined the data underlying that figure, they found that Lister and Garcia had combined two temperature records, one from 1975 to 1992, and another from 1992 to the present. Those records, they say, shouldn’t be combined.

The first came from a station damaged by 1989’s Hurricane Hugo; the second, a replacement station installed in 1992. As soon as the second station was installed, it began recording temperatures about 2 degrees Celsius higher than the original station, as a result of the instrumentation switch, LTER says. In the second record, which corresponds with most of the animal abundance data Lister and Garcia examined, there’s actually a long-term cooling trend. The explanation, the LTER team thinks: The forest floor became shadier as the canopy regrew in wake Hurricanes Hugo and then Georges.

Any correlations between animal populations and temperatures that are based on the combined record should be treated as suspect, the LTER researchers say.

There was more. Lister and Garcia had relied on LTER’s long-term datasets without fully considering the data’s limitations. For instance, when they analyzed trends in canopy arthropods from 1990 to 2010, they combined data Schowalter had collected across various tree species in his survey plots. But Schowalter had not sampled trees randomly; each year, he had sampled one tree of select species in order to represent early and late-successional trees, as well as understory and overstory trees. Each tree type is home to a unique collection of arthropods, Schowalter said, and combining all the data will overrepresent the arthropods on rarer trees and underrepresent those on more common trees.

The LTER researchers also had caveats about the analysis of the bird netting surveys, in which Lister and Garcia found a 90 percent decline in insect-eating Puerto Rican tody birds from 1990 to 2005. But the LTER weren’t able to put the same amount of effort into those surveys each year. In some years, scientists spent more time in the field trying to net birds (and therefore caught more), while in other years they expended less energy (and caught fewer). In order to assess trends over time in this data, variation in effort needs to be corrected for.

Even where the two teams agreed, their interpretation of the underlying cause differed.

Both found that walking stick insects declined over time, but the LTER researchers didn’t see a connection between that trend and rising temperature. Instead, they think that walking stick trends, along with many other population dynamics, can be explained by hurricane impacts and subsequent ecological succession, as food availability and conditions in the forest’s understory change.