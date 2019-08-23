Read: The loneliest stars in the galaxy

Scientists knew there had to be more interstellar dust hidden elsewhere on Earth. “If the supernova’s raining debris on the Earth, you shouldn’t just find it in one place. It should be all over the Earth,” says Brian Fields, an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois, and one of the first people who proposed searching for stellar leftovers in seafloor sediment. “In fact, it should cover the solar system.”

Twenty years passed before scientists found evidence of interstellar dust again and proved Fields’s prediction right. Several studies in 2016 reported that radioactive iron showed up in seafloor sediment excavated from the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, and in lunar soil collected during the Apollo missions. The iron appeared in sediment dating back more than 8 million years. The variety of the findings, in location and timestamp, suggested that the iron-60 came from not one supernova, but a flurry of them.

Antarctica seemed like the right pick for the next dig site in what Fields calls “supernova archaeology.” Astronomers have observed the aftermath of many supernovas with telescopes capable of peering deep into the universe, but this new field has offered much more local materials to study. Koll and his colleagues believed that the icy environment, remote and relatively pristine, would allow any concentrations of iron-60 to remain undisturbed.

But the Antarctic ice is far more exposed than the bottom of the ocean, so scientists had to rule out earthly sources of radioactive isotopes. Koll and his colleagues consulted data on nuclear weapons from the 1950s and ’60s and the movement of fallout from nuclear power plants. Neither source, they determined, generated the iron-60 buried in the Antarctic snow. “They clearly demonstrate that terrestrial sources can be excluded,” says Anton Wallner, a physicist at the Australian National University who was not involved in this study, but led several of the discoveries in 2016.

This new relic of supernova activity is different from previous findings in one tantalizing respect. In the other research, the iron-60 vanished from the sea sediment after about 2 million years, which suggested that interstellar dust stopped raining down on Earth long ago. The iron in Antarctica was found in snow that had accumulated in the past 20 years.“There wasn’t just a single downpour,” Fields says. “It continues as a drizzle today.”

How exactly the cosmic droplets got here is a bit murky. The iron-60 may have traveled toward Earth in a straight shot, cruising on the winds from a stellar blast. Or it could have joined with the clouds of dust that hover all around the universe, including right near our solar system. The radioactive particles may have ricocheted around these clouds and bounced toward Earth, or become swept up in the planet’s wake as it moved through the clouds.