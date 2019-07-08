In 2008, he tested Snowball’s ability to keep time with versions of “Everybody” that had been slowed down or sped up. In almost every case, the parrot successfully banged his head and lifted his feet in time. Much like human children, he often went off-beat, but his performance was consistent enough to satisfy Patel. Another team led by Adena Schachner came to the same conclusion after similar experiments with Snowball and another celebrity parrot—the late Alex. Both studies, published in 2009, reshaped our understanding of animal dance.

Meanwhile, Snowball was going through his own dance dance revolution. Schulz kept exposing him to new music, and learned that he likes Pink, Lady Gaga, Queen, and Bruno Mars. He favored songs with a strong 4/4 beat, but could also cope with the unorthodox 5/4 time signature of Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five.” “For the first half, Snowball struggled to find a dance that would fit,” Schulz says, “but about halfway through, he found moves that would work. The more that he was exposed to different music, the more creative he became.”

Snowball wasn’t copying Schulz. When she danced with him, she’d only ever sway or wave her arms. He, meanwhile, kept innovating. In 2008, Patel’s undergraduate student Joanne Jao Keehn filmed these moves, while Snowball danced to “Another One Bites” the Dust and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” And recently, after a long delay caused by various life events, she combed through the muted footage and catalogued 14 individual moves (plus two combinations). Snowball strikes poses. He body rolls, and swings his head through half-circles, and head-bangs with a raised foot. To the extent that a parrot can, he vogues.

Compare these two videos. First up, classic Snowball:

And now, a medley of new-and-improved Snowball:

“Coding his movements was more challenging than I thought,” says Keehn, now a professor at San Diego State University, and a classically trained dancer herself. “I’m used to thinking about my body, but I had to solve the correspondence problem and work out what he’s doing with his. Head bangs were easy: I have a head. But sometimes, he’d use his crest. Unfortunately, I don’t have one.”

These newly published observations cement the human-ness of Snowball’s dancing. His initial head-bangs and foot-lifts are movements that parrots naturally make while walking or courting. But his newer set aren’t based on any standard, innate behaviors. He came up with them himself, and he uses them for different kinds of music. “This is what we would genuinely refer to as dance both in the scientific community and in the dance profession,” says Nicola Clayton from the University of Cambridge, who studies bird cognition. “It’s amazing.”

“Snowball’s style is like any human who would go out regularly to a nightclub,” adds Erich Jarvis, a neuroscientist at Rockefeller University. “We rarely repeat the same moves on the same parts of the same song. We are more flexible than that.” (Both Jarvis and Clayton are dancers themselves, and both danced with Snowball at a 2009 science festival.)