Experts agree that the time NASA fed reporters is probably the least reliable of the bunch. And they don’t put much stock in the air-to-ground transcript, a document rife with human error. Some even question the mission report, which incorporated months of data analysis and debriefings with the crew.

Heiko Küffen, a German software engineer and space enthusiast, first came across this discrepancy in 2009, while trying to design a homemade real-time tracker that he could use to relive the moon landing for its 40th anniversary. (When I called Küffen a decade later, on the morning of the 50th anniversary, he told me that he couldn’t talk long, because he was closely following an online replay of the 195-hour Apollo 11 mission.) When he tried to match the air-to-ground transcript to an audiovisual recording, he found that the transcript was behind—and that one of the records had to be wrong about the time of Armstrong’s first step.

Küffen sees the moon landing as perhaps “the greatest achievement of mankind,” and he was disappointed that NASA had not recorded so great a milestone with greater precision. In 2011, he began analyzing transcripts and footage in an effort to establish a definitive time stamp.

The obstacles to absolute precision, Küffen soon discovered, are many. For starters, the moon is very far away, and even light takes more than one second to travel the 238,900 miles between here and there. So, too, did the audiovisual data beamed back down into the analog television sets of the roughly 500 million people watching as Armstrong descended the ladder of the lunar module. Add the time to process those data, and the delay between the moment Armstrong took the step and the moment viewers on Earth saw it extends to as long as a few seconds, by some accounts.

Even accounting for lag, synchronizing the audio with the video still poses a problem, mainly because hardly any of what’s audible in the recordings is visible in the footage. Had Armstrong taken out a bass drum and given it a thump just before stepping off the ladder, that moment would have anchored the sights to the sounds. But when the astronauts spoke, their reflective visors concealed their lips.

“In the end,” Küffen acknowledged, “we can never know if video and audio are really in sync.”

The one thing tying the audio recordings back to time stamps is the real-time air-to-ground transcript, which, of course, loops right back to the original problem: human error.

“You have to remember that it wasn’t like an Olympic swim race where touching the wall stops the timer,” Bill Barry, NASA’s chief historian, said in an email, when I asked him about the discrepancy. “The exact time of Neil’s first boot contact with the lunar surface is necessarily subject to interpretation because it was measured from a distance with ‘tools’ that were never meant to produce precision down to the second.”