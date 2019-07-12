Schatz’s near-term goal, beyond elevating climate policy into headlines, is to lay out the menu of climate-policy options. He also hopes the committee will describe, in confidently political language, what climate change is already doing across the United States. To that end, Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a committee member and Iraq War veteran, will lead a hearing on climate and national security. (“I fought one war for foreign oil. Let’s not do that again,” Duckworth said when the group launched.) And Senators Tina Smith of Minnesota and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin might look into how climate change is hurting farmers.

Read: On climate, Democrats now have a plan to make a plan

The point, Schatz said, is to push climate change beyond just “the electrical-generation folks and the birds-and-butterflies advocates.”

“Part of what we’re trying to do is diversify the kind of politician that concerns themselves with climate, beyond your typical coastal, liberal male,” he said. “And I say that as a coastal, liberal male.”

Schatz was not in the Senate when the upper chamber last considered serious climate legislation. In 2009, Barack Obama entered the White House promising to take action on two issues: climate change and health care. The president sometimes ranked global-warming policy over altering the health-insurance system. “Energy we have to deal with today,” Obama said in a 2008 debate with John McCain, according to The New Yorker. “Health care is priority Number Two.”

Once in office, Obama asked Congress to pursue the two issues at the same time. The result of that gamble has shaped American politics since: After an agonizing 13-month drafting process, the Democratic-controlled Congress coughed up the Affordable Care Act, and Obama signed it in March 2010. But a few months later, and after an even lengthier process, the Senate dropped any attempt at passing significant climate legislation. That fall, Democrats lost their majority in the House; they would not recapture the chamber until 2018. Schatz entered the Senate in 2012. He soon established himself as one of the caucus’s most forceful climate advocates. In 2014, when Democrats held an all-night Senate session to demand climate legislation, Schatz spoke for five of the nearly 15 hours. (“He brought Hawaiian Kona coffee and macadamia-nut chocolates to help fuel his colleagues’ overnight slog,” The New York Times reported.) He also represents Hawaii, which aims to go completely carbon-neutral by 2045, one of the strictest state-level climate goals in the country.

The Senate is an inauspicious place for a climate advocate. Over the last three decades, it has proven adept at murdering climate policy. It’s not just the 2009 bill, which passed the House, and which would have let companies buy and sell the right to emit carbon pollution. In 1994, President Bill Clinton pushed for a revenue-raising energy tax that would have also reduced greenhouse-gas emissions. It, too, passed the House and died in the Senate.