Skeptics argued that the bacterial DNA most likely came from microbes living in the wider world, which had contaminated the equipment or the samples used in those earlier studies. Four studies that specifically tried to account for such contaminants found no evidence of a placental microbiome. Maybe it’s not a missing link at all. Maybe it’s just plain missing.

Now, a team at the University of Cambridge has weighed in with one of the most comprehensive studies to date, involving placental tissue from more than 500 women. The researchers found no evidence of a consistent community of microbes that live in healthy placentas. The few signs of bacterial DNA they detected came either from contaminants or from harmful microbes that only rarely infect placentas. “We spent a very long time thinking about how to remove and identify every source of contamination,” says Julian Parkhill, one of the study’s leaders. “When we did that, we realized there was nothing left.”

“This study, in my view, settles the matter,” says Marie-Claire Arrieta from the University of Calgary, who wasn’t involved. It’s a reminder that DNA data “can be easily misinterpreted,” she adds, and that “misinterpretations can become quite widespread.”

Marloes Dekker from the University of Queensland, who published a small placental-microbiome study in 2017, says the Cambridge study is bigger, more extensive, and did a better job of accounting for contamination. “It could certainly change the interpretation of our results,” she says. “I am not convinced of the existence of a true placental microbiota.”

Aagaard, meanwhile, stands by her work. She argues that the Cambridge researchers used techniques that would be unlikely to detect actual placental microbes, and that they filtered what they did find too strictly. She also points to other recent studies where researchers also found bacterial DNA in placental tissue, or managed to culture living microbes. Parkhill and his colleagues “are not recognizing, or are naive to, other evidence for colonization,” she says. “We can’t just brush this off and say this is sloppy science.”

Parkhill argues that Aagaard and others are underestimating the issue of contamination—a problem that extends well beyond the placenta. When scientists want to find microbes in a tissue sample, they use a set of chemicals to pull out any DNA, amplify it, and prepare it for sequencing. But these “extraction kits” almost always have traces of microbial DNA in them, too! Even if you use them on a tube of pure water, you’ll find bacterial DNA. That doesn’t matter when looking at organs like the gut, whose extensive communities of microbes overwhelm the faint signals from contaminants. But it very much matters when looking at places where microbes are rare or absent—like the placenta. There’s a huge risk that whatever you find comes from kits, not tissues.