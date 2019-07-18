Collins spent months training for the delicate particulars of the Apollo 11 mission. He commuted between NASA centers in Houston and Cape Canaveral on a T-38, a slinky two-seater jet, usually alone. By launch day, Collins had accumulated 400 hours in a command-module simulator, running emergency scenarios and rehearsing every step of the journey, including the fiery reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. “The hazards were more mental than physical, and I was called upon to solve a series of mysteries involving obscure equipment failures,” Collins recalled in his book. “Some I won, but even more frequently I lost, and more than once I plummeted into the sea with parachutes still unfurled, destroying myself, along with Neil and Buzz (assuming I hadn’t already left them for all time on the lunar surface).”

Collins was under a different kind of pressure than the other astronauts: He was their only ride home. The crew would arrive at the moon together. Armstrong and Aldrin would travel to and from the surface in a lander, and Collins, in the command module, would release and recapture them. If something went wrong in these delicate maneuvers, the moonwalkers would be stranded. Collins needed to learn how to fly the command module back to Earth because there was a terrible chance he’d be the only one coming back.

Collins says he didn’t have much time to think about that during the real thing, when Armstrong and Aldrin had departed and he was alone in the command module. There were tests to run, and systems to check. Of course it would have been better to be on the ground, he says. But, in case any future moon tourists are wondering, the view from orbit was satisfying enough. On the surface, “You’re in the middle of a crater. So you look to the north and you see a crater rim, and you look to the south and you see a crater rim,” Collins told me. “If you’re in orbit around the moon, you get a panoramic view.”

For the rest of us, the moon will always be a flat, two-dimensional coin of light in the darkness. Collins and the other Apollo astronauts experienced it as it truly is, a ball suspended in nothingness, curved by light and shadow. And then there’s the far side, eternally hidden from view. In his book, Collins’s description of the other side of the moon, shrouded in darkness, is lovely and infuriating at the same time because, hard as we try, we can’t fathom the view: “Outside my window I can see stars—and that is all. Where I know the moon to be, there is simply a black void; the moon’s presence is defined solely by the absence of stars.”

This is the part of the mission, the hours of isolation, that journalists always ask Collins about. What was it like to be so alone? To be on one side of the moon while the rest of humankind breathed on another? His answer is always the same: he felt the solitude deeply, but he was just fine. “I was not lonely, despite some news headlines that said”—and here, he puts on the voice of sorrowful TV announcer—“Collins is the loneliest man that has ever endured a lonely orbit, in a lonely place … god, wasn’t he lonely!”