I prepared a fat, three-ring binder of emergency phone numbers and instructions for our staff. I kept hard-soled shoes and a high-beam flashlight under the bed, and a 30-gallon garbage can outside the house, filled with bottled water, canned tuna, granola bars, extra batteries, wet wipes, a tiny portable television, and other supplies that I’m sure expired—unused—long after we returned to Washington, D.C., in 2001 and left the “Earthquake Kit” for our house’s new owner. Since returning to California five years ago—this time with two children in tow—I’ve made no such preparations, taken no such precautions, envisioned no such worst-case scenarios.

Now, I suppose, that will have to change.

The recent back-to-back temblors near Ridgecrest, California, have brought the immutable actuarial realities of our state’s seismic activity close to home once more. The latest quakes struck about 100 miles east of the San Andreas fault, the state’s biggest seismic threat, and in their wake, the United States Geological Survey reaffirmed its forecast of a 70 percent chance of a major earthquake (7.0 or greater on the Richter magnitude scale) before 2030. That would be very bad news.

Two decades ago, memories of the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake of 1994, which killed at least 57 people, were fresh in the public imagination. Some friends of my wife’s, living in the San Fernando Valley, awoke to find themselves, stunned but unharmed, atop their mattress on the roof of their car in the garage below their bedroom, the building’s floor having pancaked down as they slept. They promptly decamped for New York. Assuring that one’s house was properly bolted to its foundation became all the rage, though the effectiveness of such buttressing apparently varies based on the shape and duration of any quake. The Northridge quake produced a kind of vertical jackhammer motion; the most recent ones, more of an undulating wave.

About 90 percent of Californians have no earthquake insurance. Unlike homeowner’s insurance (which doesn’t cover earthquakes), it is not required to obtain a mortgage, and having the coverage roughly doubles the standard cost of insuring a home. Our current policy is underwritten by the California State Earthquake Authority, a privately financed, publicly managed entity that offers coverage on behalf of about two dozen insurers and has about $17 billion on hand to pay claims—a figure that would be grossly inadequate in the event of a real catastrophe. Our current deductible is well in the mid six figures. We hold less than 70 percent equity in our house, and thus we might be just as well off without the coverage because the bank, not us, would be left holding a good part of the burden, so why does the thought of giving it up (as we had been thinking of doing) make me blanch in light of the latest news?