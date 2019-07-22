Read: Why do dogs look so sad?

For animal-welfare groups trying to manage unwanted populations, this strategy makes a kind of sense. “We’re trying to look at the big picture,” says Lori Bierbrier, the medical director of the ASPCA. “One of the ways to manage that population is not to have animals going out and having puppies and kittens all the time.” For dogs that already have an owner, she says, whether to spay or neuter is that owner’s individual decision. But that also makes talking about the research reevaluating the risks of spaying and neutering tricky. How do you balance raising concerns about risks for individual dogs with the welfare of dogs as a whole?

“Oh my gosh, we got pushback,” says Benjamin Hart, a professor emeritus at the University of California at Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. In 2013, a team led by Hart and his wife and collaborator, Lynette Hart, published a study that found higher rates of joint disorders in golden retrievers spayed or neutered before one year of age and of certain cancers in female golden retrievers that were spayed early. It immediately caused an uproar. “This is irresponsible,” Hart recalls critics saying. “You’re looking at just one breed. You can’t generalize.”

So they started looking at other breeds. The Harts have since published two follow-up papers, on Labrador retrievers and German shepherds, also finding an elevated risk of joint disorders but not of cancers after early spaying and neutering. And they have just finished another study, on 35 different dog breeds as well as mixed breeds. The risks of cancers and joint disorders appear to vary significantly by breed and sex, Hart says, with smaller dogs generally less affected by early neutering.

The takeaway, Hart says, is that when to spay or neuter should be a case-by-case decision, even for dogs adopted out of shelters. Simpson, of the Morris Animal Foundation, says that vets have already, based on recent research, started recommending delaying spaying and neutering for owners of large breeds. Puppies in shelters, though, might not get the same individual attention.

The risk of obesity, Simpson adds, is often the major concern for vets making spaying or neutering recommendations. Somewhere between a quarter to a third of pets in the United States are now obese. The link between obesity and spaying or neutering has to do with hormones. Removing a dog’s testicles or ovaries disrupts its hormonal balance, and this makes it both hungrier and slows its metabolism to require fewer calories. Yet animal-welfare groups that promote spaying and neutering are often quick to “debunk” the idea that fixing a dog could make it gain weight. The ASPCA’s website says, “Lack of exercise and overfeeding will cause your pet to pack on the extra pounds—not neutering.” This is technically true, but it elides a very real biological connection that owners might find useful to know.