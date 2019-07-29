Read: How cats used humans to conquer the world

The Licki promises a more “intimate” grooming experience with your pet, “much like a mama cat bonds with her young.” According to its manufacturer, “Cats groom each other as a form of social bonding ... Yet as a human, you’re left out of their intimate licking ritual. At best you have a one-sided licking relationship with your cat.” On the one hand, that kind of bonding sounded appealing, and like it might skirt Nellie’s hatred of brushes, as well as provide some entertainment for my wife. On the other hand, I was nervous about getting clawed or bitten as I jabbed a large, spiked silicone tongue at my cat.

Nellie was initially, and understandably, wary. She sniffed at the Licki as I attempted to lick her. But after a few minutes, she settled in, curled up, closed her eyes, and began purring loudly. She was happy to be licked on her back and tail and head. We got Nellie from a shelter when she was about six months old, and we don’t know what her earliest months were like or whether she had much time with a mother. I hesitate to apply armchair Freudian analysis to my cat, but she seemed mothered as I licked her. I tried the Licki a few more times to make sure it wasn’t a fluke, but she seemed to like it every time.

The experience was, however, not as pleasant for the licker. After holding on to the mouthpiece for a few minutes, my jaw started to ache from clenching it and my mouth watered uncomfortably. I ended up with a lot of hair in my nose and eyes. It’s tough to find a good posture to lick the cat in a way that’s comfortable for both her and the user for more than a couple of minutes.

Any individual Licki user’s experience is likely to vary as much as her cat’s temperament. The reviews on Amazon run the gamut from sardonic (“I use this to chase cats away from my yard, or rather, the owners of said cats know not to let their cats loose in our neighborhood unattended.”) to suggestive (“Awesome! My wife loves when I use this.”) to sincere (“Kinda weird, but my cat loves it!”). There are stories about people being clawed or bitten, and lots of gag-gift purchases.

Some are heartbreaking. “I put up with a lot from people making fun of it and me for being excited about it. I didn't care who laughed if it made my babies happy ... I SO MUCH wanted my cats to love it! I would show everyone who laughed!” writes one verified buyer. “It just traumatized the animals.” Another claims to lick his cat sans Licki—I have questions!—but even he found it awkward to use.

These unhappy results do not come as a great surprise to cat experts.

“There is a lot of lore surrounding cat behavior, in part because scientific explorations of cat behavior, especially social behavior, have been limited,” Monique Udell, the director of the Human-Animal Interaction Lab at Oregon State University, wrote me in an email. “While reciprocal grooming may be an important feature of feline social behavior in some contexts, it would be a leap to suggest that cats require the same form of interaction from their human partners to establish strong bonds.”