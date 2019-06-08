Read: Why Trump wants to go to the moon so badly

The backtracking implied by Trump’s tweet carries enormous weight for a government agency that’s all too familiar with the bait-and-switch of being redirected halfway through a project. NASA has a long legacy of being hampered by presidential turnovers that can hinder any worthwhile, groundbreaking project from making it to fruition. NASA’s most important accomplishments have spanned presidencies, and require agreement across administrations. Barack Obama spent his time in office pushing for a decades-away Mars mission—exactly what it appears Trump, who cut Obama’s plans off at the pass with his moon-and-militia fixation, now wants.

Since it was established by President Eisenhower in 1958, NASA has had to weather the blows of presidential whims time and time again: Trump’s swing from Mars to the moon and back again is only the latest iteration of an ongoing pattern.

John F. Kennedy: Mars—No, Wait, the Moon

Before John F. Kennedy wanted to go to the moon, he wanted to land on Mars. But NASA’s associate administrator, Robert Seamans Jr., insisted that the moon was a more achievable goal, and warned Kennedy against laying out a plan destined to fail. It was during the Kennedy Administration that the idea of the moon as a necessary stepping stone to human arrival on Mars first emerged, but ultimately the moon was promoted to the more realistic destination of choice.

Kennedy’s famous call for lunar ascendancy drove NASA’s feverish agenda in its early years. In 1961, when work on the Apollo program began, NASA’s budget was increased by 89 percent. Getting to the moon was of unwavering political importance.

Lyndon B. Johnson: The Moon

During his years as Senate Majority Leader, Johnson had helped spur the creation of NASA by putting pressure on President Eisenhower to respond to Russian space activity. He continued to nurture the Apollo program throughout his presidency, but the attention and money diverted toward the Vietnam War meant that little planning was done for any continued space exploration. The moon landing, scheduled for the end of the decade, was still the goal.

Richard Nixon: The Moon (We Made It!)

Nixon presided over the celebrated 1969 moon landing, but his attitude toward the rest of the cosmos remained reserved and flatly unambitious. NASA wanted to launch a 20-year Mars mission; the president refused to discuss the possibility.

Gerald Ford: Earth Orbit Only

During Ford’s three-year tenure, a U.S. Apollo module docked with a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft during the 1975 “Handshake in Space”—part of the joint Russian-American Apollo-Soyuz Test Project. Ford, a longtime NASA supporter, continued to develop the Space Shuttle program, which aimed only to reach Earth orbit. He made no public plans for a return trip to the moon or anywhere beyond. One lunar landing was enough.