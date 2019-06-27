The first known FRBs, detected about a decade ago, were so unusual that astronomers suspected the signals were noise from telescope instruments. By the time the bursts approach Earth, they have traveled for billions of years across the cosmic expanse, and yet they arrive not as faint whispers, but as screeching howls. The energy in these momentary bursts can outshine the entire sun. A leading theory on their origins suggests the pulses erupt from magnetars, star remnants with tremendously powerful magnetic fields.

The astronomers were thrilled about detecting another FRB, a rare enough triumph. But even more exciting was what they were able to discover about its origin.

The telescope they used is actually a collection of 36 individual dish-shaped antennas spread out across a patch of desert in Australia. The antennas jut out of the scarlet-colored terrain like mushrooms, rotating their tops toward different parts of the sky. When a fast radio burst washes over Earth, the signal hits every dish at a slightly different time. “We can measure those times very accurately, down to a fraction of a billionth of a second,” Bannister says. His team stitches these measurements together to triangulate the source of the burst.

With the cosmic coordinates in hand, the researchers wrangled other telescopes around the world to check out that spot. Sure enough, they found something: a galaxy, slightly smaller than our own, about 4 billion light-years away. This particular FRB, named 180924 for the date of its discovery, erupted from this distant place long, long before a curious civilization built the technology to find it.

Bannister explains the precision of their discovery this way: “It’s like looking at the Earth from the moon and not only knowing what house a person lived in, but what chair they were sitting in at the dining room table.”

This is only the second time astronomers have managed to pinpoint the source of one of these signals. That FRB, known as 121102, is regarded as quite special in the field; it’s the rare signal that has been known to appear more than once, always from the same bit of sky—sometimes several times in less than a minute. Astronomers traced the source to a galaxy about 3 billion light-years away last year.

Most FRBs, though, are one-off events, and identifying their source right away is a significant achievement. “This is a very big leap,” says Sarah Burke Spolaor, an astronomer at West Virginia University who studies FRBs and was not involved in the research.

The finding stands to shake up current theories. The earlier 121102 burst originated in a small galaxy that seemed to be churning out stars. Massive stars exploded in dazzling supernovas, a process that gives rise to new stars and leaves behind magnetars. That kind of environment seemed like the perfect place to manufacture energetic mysteries like FRBs. But the home galaxy of 180924 is larger and sleepier. “It’s not really doing that much, and yet it can produce FRBs,” Bannister says. The bursts might be coming from two different types of cosmic objects, each cataclysmic enough to send radio waves streaking across the universe.