Scientists think that plenty of other species made their way from Asia to the Americas, and vice versa, through the Arctic, but they still haven’t found—or, perhaps, identified—fossilized proof. “This is one of the few instances where we have unambiguous evidence,” Tseng says. So given that significance, why did the fossils sit around in a museum for four decades before Tseng came along to identify them?

The two teeth were first uncovered in 1974 and 1977. Soon after, a paleontologist named Brenda Beebe wrote that she thought the specimens belonged to a different species of hyena. Beebe never published her findings, but she did send a manuscript to another paleontologist, Björn Kurtén. (Both Beebe and Kurtén have since died.) A few years ago, one of Kurtén’s former students, Lars Werdelin (who is also an author on the new paper), dug up the manuscript among Kurtén’s notes. He scanned it and sent it to Tseng, who got in touch with Zazula, who figured out that the teeth were being stored at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

After more than 40 years, all it took for Tseng to confirm that the fossils were Chasmaporthetes was a six-hour drive from Buffalo to Ottawa, a few hours of handling and photographing them, and another six-hour drive back. He wrote the paper when he got home.

Meachen, who reviewed the new paper, says it’s “pretty basic” in that it doesn’t do much beyond describing the fossil at hand and offering a probable identification. A common problem with paleontology studies is that authors often draw sweeping conclusions from just a handful of bones or teeth, Lynch points out. “I really appreciated that the authors were very conservative in saying, ‘we tentatively assign it to this species, but we recognize that we have two teeth,’” she says.

The delay between the discovery and description of the Arctic Chasmaporthetes fossils is pretty standard for paleontology, a product of the way paleontological data is collected and how researchers organize their time. Zazula told me that his team can collect almost 10,000 specimens from Yukon sites in any given summer. That’s way too many fossils for them to get through immediately, and not every expedition team includes a hyena specialist, so the team catalogs them on a basic level and stores them until someone comes along to see them. Even the first known fossils of Chasmaporthetes, unearthed between 1901 and 1904, weren’t formally described until nearly 20 years later. “It’s pretty common in paleontology” for specimens to be found and not reported on, Meachen says. “I would love for it to be a systematic experience, where people are like, ‘I’m going to go through this whole collection and describe everything that’s not described,’ but that’s never how it works.”

Once the right specialist gets around to looking at the right fossil, identification can often be as immediate as Tseng’s quick assessment of the Chasmaporthetes specimens. Meachen, who is an expert on Plesitocene-era cats and canines, told me, “I can do the same thing and I can do it with teeth or I can do it with postcranial bones ... It just depends on how much experience you have.”

If you’re a paleontologist, waiting a few decades to learn from new discoveries might seem trivial. “To think of hyenas being a major part of that system is so fantastic to most of us. But it’s also not that long ago. It’s geologically yesterday!” Zazula told me. “A million years ago is nothing.”