The public had many questions for them. What does this thing look like? What’s so cool about it? And why does it share a name with a term used by Nazis?

Scientists had nicknamed the object Ultima Thule, a centuries-old phrase with roots in Latin literature. For most of its long history, Ultima Thule, or Thule alone, has been used to describe places beyond the limits of the known world, like hard-to-reach Arctic lands.

But the name picked up more sinister associations in recent history. During the rise of Hitler, members of the Nazi party in Germany imagined Ultima Thule as a land of Aryan purity. In the late 1990s, white-supremacist inmates in Portland, Oregon, produced a newspaper called Thule that printed racist and anti-Semitic articles. The Swedish rock band Ultima Thule, a group popular with right-wing listeners and once sponsored by a neo-Nazi movement, released its latest album in 2015.

Reporter Meghan Bartels first turned up some of these troubling associations in 2018, when NASA announced the nickname. But most people, including some of the New Horizons scientists and engineers themselves, didn’t know of them until Bartels’s story in Newsweek resurfaced around New Year’s Eve. The public reaction was swift and critical, and the message was explicit: Don’t give NASA missions names with Nazi ties.

Alan Stern, the lead scientist on the New Horizons mission, defended their use of the name.

“I think New Horizons is an example, one of the best examples, in our time of raw exploration, and the term Ultima Thule—which is very old, many centuries old, possibly over 1,000 years old—is a wonderful meme for exploration,” Stern said at a press conference after the flyby. “And that’s why we chose it. And I would say that just because some bad guys once liked the term, we’re not going to let them hijack it.”

Words are malleable in this way, and language once used to disparage and discriminate can be reclaimed and repurposed. Taking back a phrase with negative associations is a form of power, especially when the shift is led by people that a slur once targeted. And perhaps Stern would have a stronger case if the negative valence of “Ultima Thule” had faded over decades and the “bad guys” were a thing of the past. But Nazis and white supremacists are not yet confined to history books; they can still be found today in 4chan message boards or streets protests in Charlottesville, and even in European parliaments.

In the scientific community, Ultima Thule is officially called (486958) 2014 MU69, a designation generated from standard naming practices for distant space objects. A small, icy object 4 billion miles from Earth, it is shaped like a snowman and flat as a pancake, with a rich texture and no atmosphere. After NASA selected it as a flyby target, the agency decided to give the object a spicier nickname and asked the public to send nominations online and vote. NASA does this pretty often, for all sorts of targets and missions. “Nomenclature is an important way of communicating from scientists to the non-scientific public, and how we choose names, what we choose to name, is a sign of what we think is important or interesting or exciting,” says Keith Noll, a planetary astronomer at NASA.