A day later, Kasliwal got another call. The universe, the same robotic voice said, was on the line again. This time, the evidence of cosmic dance moves had taken even longer to reach Earth, about 1.2 billion years.

“It’s so remarkable for two of these things to go off in the space of 30 hours,” Kasliwal says.

It’s remarkable how many of these events astronomers have recorded at all. Nearly 100 years passed between Albert Einstein’s prediction of gravitational waves and the first direct proof of their existence, in 2015. The discovery proved the wild-haired scientist right and opened the door to a brand-new field in astronomy. Astronomers detected gravitational waves again, and then again, and again. As of this week, gravitational waves have been detected more than a dozen times.

The discoveries don’t rely on brawny telescopes with broad antennas, but on delicate laser beams inside steel tubes in the ground, located at two sites in the United States and one in Italy. The beams travel up and down the tubes, bouncing off mirrors at each end. When no gravitational waves are present, the distance the light travels remains the same. But when the ripples wash over Earth, they stretch and shrink the steel of the tubes. The distortions are unfathomably imperceptible—the distance shifts by one-thousandth of the width of a proton—but these experiments are sensitive enough to detect them.

From these tiny signals, astronomers can discern some properties of their sources. Einstein’s equations predicted that massive, fast-moving objects could be capable of distorting space, and he was right. Astronomers have traced gravitational waves to black holes, the mysterious, invisible objects that vacuum up anything that comes near, and neutron stars, the bright, leftover cores of big stars that ran out of fuel and imploded, hundreds of millions of light-years away.

The organizations that operate the laser experiments, LIGO and Virgo, now share detections of gravitational waves in real time so that astronomers such as Kasliwal can chase the signals. The first few discoveries came from collisions between two black holes, which, as their name suggests, produce no light. Scientists were obviously thrilled about them, but they couldn’t follow up and pin down the source.

That changed about two years ago. LIGO picked up a wave of cosmic ripples. Two seconds later, a pair of space telescopes observed a sudden burst of gamma rays, the most energetic wave in the electromagnetic spectrum. The timing didn’t seem coincidental. Astronomers scrambled to pivot dozens of telescopes, in space and on the ground, toward the direction from which the gamma rays had come.

Their effort was worth it: They ended up observing a dazzling light show, the product of a collision between two neutron stars, in nearly every wavelength.