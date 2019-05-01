“If it was one, we’d be so lucky,” she adds.

The mandible itself is very thick and sturdy. It has no chin, which rules out modern humans. The teeth within it are exceptionally large, and different in shape and size from those of Neanderthals, Homo erectus, and other known hominins.

The molecules in the specimen were especially telling. The team couldn’t detect any traces of ancient DNA, but they did find the next best thing—fragments of ancient collagen proteins, still lurking in one of the teeth. These fragments closely resemble the proteins of Denisovans, more so than those of Neanderthals, modern humans, or other great apes.

But Katerina Douka from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History notes that methods for analyzing ancient proteins are relatively new, and less well tested than those for studying ancient DNA. Researchers should use both techniques on other specimens to check that they give the same results, says Douka. But for now, based on the data that exist, she agrees that the Xiahe mandible most likely belonged to a Denisovan.

“It confirms that the Denisovans were perhaps widely distributed through East Asia,” says Zhang. For years, scientists had suspected as much. After all, people across East Asia and Melanesia (the region that includes New Guinea and its neighboring islands) have Denisovan DNA in their genes. This pattern—the product of ancient sexual encounters between Denisovans and humans—shouldn’t be possible if the Denisovans were just confined to a small Siberian cave. Instead, it seemed that they were already living in much of East Asia by the time ancient humans also spread through the region.

Indeed, the Xiahe mandible, which is 160,000 years old, is by far the earliest hominin fossil from the Tibetan plateau. Researchers used to think that Homo sapiens was unique in adapting to the Himalayas, but the Denisovans were successfully living on the roof of the world at least 120,000 years earlier. They must also have adapted to extremely thin air—after all, the mandible was found in a cave that’s some 8,000 feet higher above sea level than Denisova itself. “Their presence that high up is truly astonishing,” says Douka.

This helps to explain a remarkable finding from 2014. Back then, Emilia Huerta-Sanchez and her colleagues showed that most Tibetan people carry a mutated version of the EPAS1 gene, which helps them cope with high-altitude air that has 40 percent less oxygen than what most people breathe. And that mutation, the team showed, came from Denisovans. By having sex with these hominins, ancient Tibetans picked up a useful genetic trait that their descendants still benefit from.

That result was surprising, since Denisova cave is so far from Tibet, and so much lower in altitude. The new mandible resolves that discrepancy. Although it’s unclear if its owner had the same EPAS1 variant that the other Denisovans did, it at least shows that Denisovans were in the right part of the world. “I was thrilled that they found a Denisovan-like jawbone at high altitude,” Huerta-Sanchez says.